China must secure strong start to 15th Five-Year Plan, Xi says amid global risks

BEIJING, China, Jan 21 — President Xi Jinping called on Tuesday for solid efforts to secure a good start for the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30), highlighting the need to maintain strategic focus to enhance the certainty and sustainability of the country’s development.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at the opening of a study session at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance) in Beijing for principal officials at the provincial and ministerial levels.

The study session is designed to study and implement the guiding principles of the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, which adopted the recommendations for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan, a blueprint for China’s economic and social development in the next five years.

Xi pointed out that formulating and implementing five-year plans is an important experience of the Party in governing the country and a significant political advantage of the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

He urged firming up confidence in the system and continuously developing such an advantage by aligning it with new circumstances.

Noting that the fourth plenary session made strategic deployments for economic and social development during the 15th Five-Year Plan period, he emphasized the need for the guiding principles of the session to be fully, deeply and accurately understood.

Xi noted that China’s development is in a period when strategic opportunities coexist with risks and challenges, and uncertain and unpredictable factors are increasing.

In analyzing the situation, it is important to consider all factors involved and to be adept at grasping some key factors, such as changes in the international situation, the new wave of technological revolution and industrial transformation, he said, highlighting the importance of having a broad and long-term vision as well as maintaining strategic focus and well-organized tactics.

Xi said that building a modernized industrial system is an important strategic task to be fulfilled in the 15th Five-Year Plan period. He emphasized the need to promote intelligent, green and integrated development and create a vibrant development scenario in which upstream and downstream industries are interconnected.

It is essential to maintain a reasonable proportion of the manufacturing industry in the economy and vigorously develop advanced manufacturing, he said.

Xi called for developing new quality productive forces tailored to local conditions, promoting the deep integration of technological and industrial innovation, and building modernized infrastructure.

He pointed out that with a large population, vast market, full-fledged industries and strong development momentum, China has the conditions to accelerate the construction of a new development paradigm.

Boosting domestic demand

Xi underscored the need to take domestic circulation as the mainstay, and called for efforts to properly handle the relationships between consumption and investment as well as demand and supply, and align the improvement of people’s livelihoods with efforts to promote consumption.

It is important to improve the quality and efficiency of national economic circulation, he said, underlining the need to make domestic demand the main driving force for the country’s economic growth while expanding the international market to allow domestic and international circulations to reinforce each other.

Xi emphasized that priority should be given to improving people’s livelihoods in promoting social development, so that the quality of people’s lives will steadily improve while the economy develops. Efforts should be made to coordinate development and security, effectively prevent and defuse various risks, and take solid steps to safeguard national security and social stability, he said.

Xi pointed out that scientific, democratic and law-based decision-making must be adhered to in compiling the national and local outlines for the 15th Five-Year Plan as well as specialized plans, and local plans should align with the national plan.

He also urged officials at all levels, especially leading officials, to improve their capabilities and be good at addressing risks, challenges and difficulties. A high-pressure stance against corruption must be maintained, and coordinated steps must be taken to ensure that officials do not have the audacity, opportunity or desire to be corrupt, he added.

