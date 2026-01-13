NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13 – Popular social media platform X is experiencing a widespread outage, affecting thousands of users globally, according to Downdetector, a real-time outage tracking service.

Users have reported difficulties logging in, sending messages, and refreshing feeds, with reports peaking in the last few hours.

The platform has not yet issued an official statement explaining the cause of the disruption or the expected time for resolution.

Outage reports are concentrated in North America, Europe, and parts of Africa, though sporadic connectivity issues have been reported elsewhere.

Users have taken to other platforms to voice frustrations, highlighting the platform’s critical role in real-time communication.

Downdetector’s live map indicates that the majority of problems relate to website access (45%) and mobile app functionality (40%), with remaining issues linked to login and server connectivity errors.

No timeline has been provided for when X will restore full service. Users are advised to monitor official X channels or Downdetector for updates.