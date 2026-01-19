Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

According to the ODPP, a postmortem examination revealed that Kamau died from severe complications arising from the liposuction procedure/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Court hears manslaughter case over fatal BBL surgery that cost Sh693,000

A Nairobi woman died from complications following a Brazilian Butt Lift at Body by Design clinic. Court hears manslaughter case against clinic.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 — A Nairobi court on Monday heard that a 47-year-old woman died from complications following a cosmetic surgery procedure for which she paid nearly Sh700,000.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) presented the fourth witness in a manslaughter case against the operators of Body by Design, a cosmetic clinic in Nairobi, at Kibera High Court.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Francis Nganga Mundia, the husband of the deceased, told Principal Magistrate Christine Njagi that his wife, Lucy Wambui Kamau, died from severe complications after undergoing liposuction, a procedure to remove unwanted fat, as part of a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) procedure at the facility.

According to the ODPP, a postmortem examination revealed that Kamau died from severe complications arising from the liposuction procedure.

The defendants, Dr. Robert Maweu Mutula and Body by Design directors George Wakaria Njoronge and Lilian Edna Wanjiru Mwariri, are accused of causing Kamau’s death on October 16, 2024, at Omnicare Medical Limited, trading as Body by Design, along Kabarsiran Avenue.

‘Forcefully discharged’

Court testimony showed that Kamau paid Sh693,000 for the surgery, intended to remove fat from her abdomen.

Mundia said that despite his wife’s deteriorating condition, “she [was] forcefully discharged from the facility before fully recovering and without having cleared the outstanding medical bill.”

He added that the clinic “abruptly closed immediately after her discharge, raising serious concerns about the conduct of the facility and its management.”

Mundia described finding his wife in visible distress, with severe abdominal pain and clothes soaked in blood and body fluids.

When he raised concerns with medical staff, they assured him “the symptoms were normal and would subside with healing.”

The ODPP said the woman’s condition deteriorated drastically with ten minutes of her arrival home following her discharging on October 22, 2024.

Attempts to rush her back to Body by Design were unsuccessful, as the facility had been closed, with only a watchman present. She was later taken to Nairobi Hospital, where she died on October 26, 2024.

The prosecution is being led by Assistant Directors of Public Prosecutions Maryann Mwangi and Duncan Ondimu.

Mundia reported the matter to Muthangari Police Station, prompting investigations. The case continues.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Man who sought Sh10mn bribe from road engineer out on bail

Nairobi court releases Seth Omosira Osumo on strict bail after allegedly impersonating Head of Public Service Felix Koskei and attempting to extort Sh10 million.

48 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Lee urges Kenyans to embrace non-violence in MLK Day appeal

Trade CS Lee Kinyanjui urges Kenyans to embrace unity and non-violence on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, marking the global legacy of peace and...

2 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Labour mobility, climate action key agenda in German FM visit to Nairobi

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul visits Kenya for bilateral talks with President Ruto and Musalia Mudavadi, focusing on trade, labour, and green growth.

2 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

Ruto assures youth of mentorship under NYOTA Project Programme

"We will accompany you so that we can know how to help you; if there are problems, we will help you fix them until...

2 hours ago

County News

DCI arrest ‘Kapenguria Six’ gang behind organised crime in Endebess

Six suspected members of the 'Kapenguria Six' gang have been arrested in Endebess, Trans-Nzoia, with weapons recovered. DCI investigations ongoing.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IPOA investigates fatal shooting in Karatina involving police officer

IPOA investigates the fatal shooting of George Gathu Matheri in Karatina, Nyeri County. Police officer arrested; forensic probe underway.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court declines to drop Salasya hate speech case pending peace campaign

Court orders Mumias East MP Peter Salasya to publicly apologize and run a social media peace campaign before NCIC hate speech case can be...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Cleophas Malala preparing to dump Gachagua-led DCP for Ruto’s UDA: sources

Cleophas Malala is set to quit Gachagua’s DCP for UDA following fallout over the Malava by-election, sources say, despite Gachagua dismissing the claims.

4 hours ago