Why Ruto’s Mt Kenya strategy could embarrass Gachagua in 2027

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – President William Ruto’s January 2025 tour of Mt Kenya may have looked like a normal development visit.

But beneath the church services, project launches and friendly speeches, a deeper political message was being sent, one that could spell embarrassment for his former deputy Rigathi Gachagua in the 2027 election.

For the first time since their bitter fallout, Ruto did what many thought he would avoid.

He walked straight into Mathira, Gachagua’s political stronghold, and spoke with confidence, authority and visible backing from local leaders.

President Ruto arrived in Nyeri for a church service on Sunday, January 11, 2025, at ACK St Paul’s Parish in Othaya.

Sitting next to him were Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga on his left and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki on his right, a carefully choreographed image of control and loyalty.

Ruto then announced he would stay in Nyeri for three days to inspect stalled projects and roll out new investments.

The real statement came the following day.

President Ruto on Monday, January 12, Ruto headed to Mathira, an area he had earlier avoided following his fallout with Gachagua.

There, he handed over the Karatina Marigiti ESP market and declared “I am here in Mathira to pay my debt.”

He went on to launch a 680-unit affordable housing project and unveiled the Sh173 million Nyota Programme targeting 6,000 young people from Nyeri, Murang’a, Kirinyaga and Nyandarua counties.

– Ruto Mt Kenya strategy 2027 –

Standing before Mt Kenya residents, Ruto openly dismissed claims that Gachagua was responsible for his political acceptance in the region.

“I have heard some people claiming that they carried me on their backs and introduced me to the Mountain. Nobody brought me here,” Ruto said.

He instead credited his long relationship with former President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying he had spent over 20 years working in the region while representing his former boss.

President Ruto doubled down by telling voters to judge leaders by work, not noise.

“If someone has no policy, no agenda, no plan and no vision, is that a person fit to be elected anywhere?” he asked.

Though he did not name Gachagua, the target was obvious.

– Ruto strategy to isiolate Gachagua –

Perhaps more damaging for Gachagua is the quiet shift among Mt Kenya leaders.

Governor Mutahi Kahiga publicly reaffirmed his loyalty to Ruto.

“I voted for Ruto, he is my president, and I am a governor. I am still a member of UDA.”

Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi also broke ranks, urging Gachagua to stop insults and warning that abuse does not win elections.

“The reason I will stick with President Ruto is because he is supporting me to deliver,” Wamumbi said.

Gachagua has tried to downplay Ruto’s Mt Kenya tours, claiming crowds are hired and urging residents to demand payment to attend presidential events.

He has vowed to make Ruto a one-term president and has urged Mt Kenya to back whichever opposition candidate emerges, including Kalonzo Musyoka.

He insists the region’s votes will go “into one basket.”

But Ruto’s strategy suggests he is betting on projects, presence and political isolation of his rival.

In 2022, Ruto secured 87 per cent of his votes from Mt Kenya.

By returning to Mathira, winning over local leaders and reframing the narrative, he appears determined to prove he can do it again.

If that happens, 2027 may not just be a defeat for Gachagua.

It could be a humiliation delivered right at home.