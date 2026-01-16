Connect with us

Wetangula re-elected to Commonwealth Standing Committee at 28th Conference in New Delhi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has been re-elected to the Commonwealth Standing Committee at the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) in New Delhi.

He is the only Speaker from Africa to secure a second term on the Executive Committee, while Kenya retained its seat as the representative for the Eastern Africa region.

The conference featured highly interactive sessions, where participants discussed strategies to enhance public understanding of Parliament and promote meaningful citizen participation beyond voting.

The speakers also explored how Parliaments can adapt to a rapidly evolving global environment, leveraging innovation and technology to deliver on their mandates.

The keynote address was delivered by the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla, who handed over the CSPOC Chairmanship to the Rt. Hon. Sir Lindsay Hoyle, MP, Speaker of the UK House of Commons, who will host the 29th CSPOC.

Wetangula’s re-election underscores Kenya’s leadership in the Commonwealth and highlights the country’s ongoing commitment to strengthening parliamentary governance and citizen engagement in the region.

