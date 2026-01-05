Connect with us

s Wamuchomba insisted the punishment will not silence her pursuit of justice for victims of the Kware dumpsite femicides in Nairobi's Embakasi/FILE

Wamuchomba Vows to Stay in UDA despite pressure to join DCP

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 5 – Githunguri MP Muthoni Wamuchomba has accused former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of attempting to intimidate her into joining the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

In a social media post, Wamuchomba alleged that insults and pressure tactics were being used to force her into a political realignment.

She claimed the alleged intimidation mirrors similar incidents during Gachagua’s tenure as Deputy President, saying she faced comparable pressure after voting against the Finance Bill 2023.

“When he was DP, he did the same to intimidate me when I voted ‘No’ on the Finance Bill 2023. God deflated him painfully,” Wamuchomba said.

The Githunguri MP insisted she would not bow to pressure to join DCP, affirming that she will remain a member of the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) until 2027.

“Sasa Wamunyoro anatumia kifua na matusi to intimidate me to join DCP. I’m not joining the Masikio party, and I’m in UDA until 2027,” she said.

Wamuchomba also questioned the popularity of Gachagua’s DCP in the Mt Kenya region, challenging his political allies to resign from UDA and seek fresh mandates on a DCP ticket.

“If this party is really strong, why can’t Methu, Karungo and Nyutu resign first, then we elect them through their new Masikio party?” she posed.

