Venezuelan acting president appoints new commander of presidential honor guard – China Daily

Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez has appointed General Gustavo Enrique González López as the new Commander of the Presidential Honor Guard and Director of the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM), replacing Major General Javier Marcano Tábata.

The announcement, made via official channels and confirmed by multiple news agencies, states that González López — a long‑serving military figure — was tapped to lead both the elite Presidential protection unit and military counterintelligence operations in Venezuela.

Rodríguez expressed confidence in González López’s experience and loyalty, citing his service history and dedication as key reasons for the appointment.

The change was formalized through a presidential decree that will take legal effect once published in the Gaceta Oficial, Venezuela’s official government gazette.

The move follows the removal of Javier Marcano Tábata from his security posts amid a broader reshuffle in the nation’s military and intelligence leadership.

Venezuelan government communications noted the decision reflects an ongoing effort to maintain institutional continuity and strengthen national security under Rodríguez’s interim leadership.

General González López has previously held senior posts, including leadership of the Venezuelan intelligence service and roles in interior and justice sectors.