US State Department Revokes Over 100,000 Visas, Including Thousands Held by Students

Washington — The US State Department has revoked more than 100,000 visas as part of a broad enforcement effort targeting foreign nationals with criminal records or law enforcement encounters, officials have confirmed.

The cancellations include approximately 8,000 student visas and 2,500 specialised visas, according to government figures. Authorities said the affected individuals had previously been flagged by US law enforcement agencies for criminal activity.

US officials said the move is part of an ongoing effort to strengthen immigration enforcement and public safety.

“We will continue to deport individuals who pose a threat in order to keep America safe,” a State Department official said, underscoring the administration’s hardline stance on visa compliance and criminal conduct.

The revocations span multiple visa categories, including student and employment-based visas, and follow increased data-sharing between immigration authorities and law enforcement agencies.

Officials stressed that visa holders are required to comply with US laws at all times and that criminal conduct can result in immediate loss of immigration privileges.

The revocation of thousands of student visas is likely to raise concerns among universities and advocacy groups, particularly as international students contribute billions of dollars annually to the US economy and research sector.

Immigration lawyers note that visa revocations can occur even without a criminal conviction, depending on the nature of law enforcement encounters and national security considerations.

The announcement comes amid heightened political focus on immigration enforcement, with federal agencies under pressure to demonstrate tougher action against crime involving non-citizens.

While officials argue the measures are necessary to protect public safety, critics have warned that aggressive enforcement risks sweeping up individuals for minor or unresolved legal issues.

The State Department has not disclosed the timeframe over which the visa revocations occurred or whether additional cancellations are expected.