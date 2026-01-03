Democrats denounce Maduro’s capture without Congress clearance as Republican side with Trump

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 3 — A section of Democratic lawmakers in the United States has condemned the US military operation in Venezuela that led to the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, describing it as unconstitutional, illegal and unjustified.

The lawmakers criticised the operation — which reportedly involved kinetic airstrikes — arguing that it violated US law due to the absence of congressional authorisation for the use of military force.

Democratic Senator Andy Kim of New Jersey accused the administration of misleading Congress and bypassing constitutional safeguards.

“Secretaries Rubio and Hegseth looked every senator in the eye a few weeks ago and said this wasn’t about regime change,” Kim said.

“I didn’t trust them then, and we now see that they blatantly lied to Congress. President Trump rejected the constitutionally required approval process for armed conflict because the administration knows the American people overwhelmingly reject being pulled into another war.”

Kim warned that the operation endangered Americans in Venezuela and across the region and set a dangerous international precedent.

“This strike doesn’t represent strength. It’s not sound foreign policy, and it sends a disturbing signal to other powerful leaders around the world that targeting a head of state is an acceptable policy for the U.S. government,” he said.

‘Lies’

Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego echoed the criticism, drawing parallels with past US military interventions.

“There is no justification for the United States to be at war with Venezuela,” Gallego said. “I lived through the consequences of an illegal war sold to the American people with lies. We swore we would never repeat those mistakes — yet here we are again.”

“The American people did not ask for this, Congress did not authorise it, and our service members should not be sent into harm’s way for another unnecessary conflict,” he added.

In the House of Representatives, New Mexico Democrat Melanie Stansbury said the White House had overstepped its authority.

“Let us be clear: these strikes are illegal,” Stansbury said. “The president does not have the authority to declare war or undertake large-scale military operations without Congress. Congress must act to rein him in — immediately.”

Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern also condemned the operation, citing public opposition and domestic priorities.

“Without authorisation from Congress, and with the vast majority of Americans opposed to military action, Trump just launched an unjustified and illegal strike on Venezuela,” McGovern said.

“He says we don’t have enough money for healthcare for Americans — but somehow we have unlimited funds for war?”

Republican support

Republicans, however, largely defended the president’s actions.

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton praised the operation, describing Maduro as a criminal threat to the United States.

“Nicolás Maduro wasn’t just an illegitimate dictator; he also ran a vast drug-trafficking operation,” Cotton said, noting that Maduro had been indicted in U.S. court nearly six years ago.

Cotton said he had spoken with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who confirmed that Maduro was now in US custody and would face justice.

“I commend President Trump and our brave troops and law-enforcement officers for this incredible operation,” Cotton said, urging Venezuela’s interim authorities to abandon drug trafficking and ties with U.S. adversaries.

Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee also defended the president, saying he had been briefed by Rubio.

Arrest warrant

Lee said the military action was undertaken to protect US personnel executing an arrest warrant.

“This action likely falls within the president’s inherent authority under Article II of the Constitution to protect US personnel from an actual or imminent attack,” Lee said.

The political fallout comes as US Attorney General Pamela Bondi announced that Maduro had been charged with narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, and illegal possession of machine guns and destructive devices.

President Donald Trump has said US forces carried out what he described as a “large-scale strike” in conjunction with US law enforcement, resulting in the couple’s capture and removal from Venezuela.

The operation coincided with reports of air and missile strikes across parts of Venezuela, prompting Caracas to declare a nationwide state of emergency.

Venezuela’s government condemned the action as a grave violation of international law and said it would seek urgent international intervention, including at the United Nations Security Council.

Regional leaders, including Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, warned that the escalation threatened peace across Latin America and the Caribbean.