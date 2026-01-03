PICTURES: Uhuru tours Obasanjo Presidential Library

ABEOKUTA, Nigeria, Jan 3 — Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has toured the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun State, describing the facility as a vital repository of Africa’s political, cultural and historical legacy.

According to a statement from his office, Kenyatta undertook an extensive tour of the world-class complex established by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, where he was taken through exhibitions documenting Nigeria’s journey since independence, its democratic evolution, and regional peace initiatives.

The former Kenyan Head of State also viewed collections highlighting Africa’s contributions to global diplomacy and sustainable development, as well as President Obasanjo’s role in advancing governance and leadership across the continent.

The library serves both as an archive of historical artefacts and a research and leadership development centre aimed at inspiring future generations of African leaders.

Kenyatta’s visit came days after he delivered a keynote address at the 2025 Future Africa Leaders Awards in Lagos, where he praised Africa’s youth as the continent’s greatest asset and underscored the need for leadership anchored in integrity, service and vision.

He was accompanied during the Abeokuta visit by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka.