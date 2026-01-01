Uhuru Kenyatta urges African youth to lead continent’s transformation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 1 — Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on African youth to take a leading role in shaping the continent’s future, saying sustainable transformation will come from values-driven leadership rather than reliance on external interventions.

Speaking at the Future Africa Leaders Awards (FALA) 2025 ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria, Kenyatta said young people remain Africa’s most critical resource, noting that their ideas, skills and integrity will determine the continent’s long-term development path.

He delivered the keynote address at the Loveworld Nation Arena at the invitation of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

Kenyatta urged young people to embrace leadership anchored in service, accountability and integrity, arguing that Africa’s development challenges are less about a shortage of ideas and more about the need for ethical and visionary leadership.

“The responsibility for transformation rests with Africans themselves,” the former head of state said.

“We have been told of the great wealth beneath Africa’s soil, but our greatest resource lies in the minds and hearts of our young people,” Kenyatta added.

“You are not the leaders of tomorrow; you are the leaders of today who are shaping tomorrow.”

Africa’s leadership transition

Drawing parallels with Kenya, Kenyatta said the country’s youthful population places it at the centre of Africa’s leadership transition, with young Kenyans already driving innovation in technology, entrepreneurship, civic engagement and the creative economy.

He noted that how this demographic dividend is harnessed will significantly shape Kenya’s social and economic future.

Kenyatta commended the award recipients for their contributions to community development and innovation, saying their work reflects the type of leadership Africa needs.

He also praised the Future Africa Leaders Foundation for promoting youth leadership and mentorship, and acknowledged former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo for his continued role in mentoring emerging leaders.

In a New Year goodwill message, Kenyatta called for unity and integrity across the continent, urging leaders and citizens alike to prioritise service to the people.

He said Africa’s future — including Kenya’s — will depend on leaders who translate vision into measurable impact.

The Future Africa Leaders Awards recognise young Africans making a positive impact in areas such as education, youth empowerment and mentorship.

Kenya’s former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka attended the ceremony as a guest of honour.