Former Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta and Olesugun Obasanjo on Monday met Ethiopia,Tigray officials on peace deal

Africa

Uhuru joins co-facilitors in Togo for Talks On Eastern DRC Crisis 

Faure Gnassingbé, President of the Council of Togo, will lead the meeting. The African Union has appointed him as mediator for the Great Lakes crisis.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 16 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is in Lomé, Togo, to attend a high-level summit focused on the crisis destabilizing eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

A statement on Uhuru’s X account says he travelled alongside fellow co-facilitators, including former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo (Nigeria), Sahle-Work Zewde (Ethiopia), Catherine Samba-Panza (Central African Republic) and Mokgweetsi Masisi (Botswana).

The summit follows the signing of a peace agreement between Rwanda and the DRC in Washington in November 2025. U.S. President Donald Trump brokered the agreement.

Participants at the Lome summit will focus deliberations on political coordination, regional security, de-escalation mechanisms, humanitarian support, and economic integration.

