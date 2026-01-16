Connect with us

KeNHA announces night closure of Uhuru Highway at Haile Selassie Roundabout

KeNHA has announced night closures of key sections of Uhuru Highway at Haile Selassie Roundabout to allow tarmac reinstatement and road improvement works.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 — The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced a temporary closure of key road sections along Uhuru Highway at the Haile Selassie Avenue Roundabout to facilitate essential road works.

In a public notice, KeNHA announced Phase I of the closure during off-peak night hours from 10pm to 5am, starting Friday, January 16, 2026, through Sunday, January 18, 2026.

The affected sections include the Upper Hill–bound lanes, Central Business District (CBD)–bound lanes, Mombasa–bound lanes and Nakuru–bound lanes.

KeNHA said the temporary closure is necessary to allow for the reinstatement of the tarmac (asphalt concrete layer) as part of ongoing road improvement works at the busy roundabout.

Motorists have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, adhere to the proposed traffic management plan and cooperate with police officers and traffic marshals who will be deployed on site to guide traffic during the closure period.

“KeNHA advises motorists to follow the proposed traffic management plan and cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site,” the authority said.

KeNHA appealed for patience and understanding from road users, saying the works are aimed at improving road safety and ensuring smoother traffic flow once completed.

