The Electoral Commission of Uganda updated the vote tally in Kampala on Friday as opposition leader Bobi Wine claimed victory in presidential elections, rejecting as a "complete sham" early results that gave incumbent President a wide lead.

Africa

Ugandans choose between pop star and veteran leader in presidential poll

Wine, 43, has promised to tackle corruption and impose sweeping reforms, while Museveni argues he is the sole guarantor of stability and progress in the country

Published

KAMPALA, Jan 15 – Ugandans are voting in an election which sees President Yoweri Museveni taking on a charismatic pop star in a bid to prolong his 40-year rule.

The poll is essentially a two-horse race between Museveni and singer-turned-politician Bobi Wine, but given the president has won the six previous elections, analysts say he is likely to further extend his time in power.

Wine, 43, has promised to tackle corruption and impose sweeping reforms, while Museveni argues he is the sole guarantor of stability and progress in the country.

The campaign period has been marred by the disruption of opposition activities – security forces have been accused of assaulting and detaining Wine’s supporters.

Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke has dismissed these complaints, accusing opposition supporters, particularly those belonging to Wine’s National Unity Platform (NUP) party, of being disruptive.

Internet access had been suspended ahead of voting day, with Uganda’s Communications Commission saying a blackout was necessary to prevent misinformation, fraud and the incitement of violence – a move condemned by the UN human rights office as “deeply worrying”.

The NUP has rejected this explanation, accusing the regulator of trying to stop the opposition from mobilising and sharing evidence of election fraud.

Wine, real name Robert Kyagulanyi, lost to the president in the 2021 elections. According to the electoral commission, he gained 35% of the vote compared to Museveni’s 59%, although Wine dismissed the results, alleging fraud.

Alongside Museveni and Wine, six other presidential candidates are on this year’s ballot papers.

Voters will also chose a new parliament, with 353 seats up for grabs.

For many of those voting on Thursday, the economy is the key issue.

The majority of the population is under 30 and although the average income is steadily rising, there are not enough jobs for all the young people looking for work.

There are also concerns about poor infrastructure and disparities in access to quality education and healthcare.

During the campaign period, opposition supporters have faced escalating harassment, including arrest on politically motivated charges, according to both the United Nations and Amnesty International.


