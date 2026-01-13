Uganda imposes an internet blackout ahead of Thursday’s election

Uganda’s communications authority has told all service providers to suspend internet access ahead of Thursday’s general election.

It justified the decision on the grounds of public safety to prevent “online misinformation, disinformation [and] electoral fraud… as well as preventing [the] incitement of violence”.

Earlier this month, the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) described reports of an internet blackout as “mere rumours”, saying the commission’s role was to guarantee uninterrupted connectivity nationwide.

During the last election in 2021, which saw widespread protests with dozens killed, the internet was cut for at least a week.

The UCC said that the internet suspension should start from 18:00 local time (15:00 GMT) on Tuesday but did not give a date when it would be lifted.

Users of regular mobile data have already reported that they cannot access the internet, though some business facilities, such as large hotels, continue to enjoy wireless connectivity.

Voice calls and basic SMS services are expected to remain operational.

In its letter to the mobile phone operators, the UCC said it was acting on “a strong recommendation” from the security agencies, including the army and police.

“This temporary suspension is a precautionary intervention to ensure peace, protect national stability and prevent the misuse of communication platforms during a sensitive national exercise,” the letter said.

Thursday’s presidential election is a rematch of the 2021 contest with 81-year-old President Yoweri Museveni, in power for four decades, being challenged once again by the relatively youthful former pop star, 43-year-old Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi.

There are six other candidates.

Hoping for a seventh successive election victory, Museveni has campaigned on a message of “Protecting the Gains”, urging continuity and stability.

Bobi Wine on the other hand, is mobilising the electorate with the slogan “Protest Vote”, a message that emphasises urgency and generational change.

The opposition leader released the UCC’s letter about the internet shutdown on X. He encouraged his supporters to download an app designed to allow them to communicate through using Bluetooth technology.

However, the UCC warned that it has the capability to restrict the app from operating.

Bobi Wine described those behind the decision to suspend online communications as “cowards”.