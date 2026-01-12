UDA to Convene NEC Meeting on Wednesday to Discuss Coalition with ODM for 2027

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 12 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has announced plans to convene its National Executive Council (NEC) on Wednesday to formally consider a resolution to enter a coalition with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The move comes shortly after the ODM Central Management Committee, chaired by Oburu Odinga, approved the commencement of immediate coalition talks with UDA, mandating Odinga to lead the negotiations.

The upcoming UDA NEC meeting is expected to review the terms of engagement, strategic alignment, and potential policy coordination with ODM, signaling a possible reshaping of Kenya’s political landscape as parties position themselves for next year’s elections.

Observers note that formal approval by UDA will pave the way for a mega-coalition, combining the ruling party’s reach with ODM’s strong support base in Luo Nyanza and other regions.

The decision follows ODM’s recent Central Committee meeting in Kilifi County, where the party resolved to begin structured negotiations with UDA as part of its preparations for the 2027 elections, alongside internal consultations culminating in a National Delegates Convention (NDC).

The coalition talks represent a strategic shift in Kenya’s political alliances, as ODM balances its engagement with the ruling government against internal calls from some party factions advocating a government exit.