UDA Chairperson Cecily Mbarire addresses a press conference at the party's headquarters in Nairobi/UDA

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA to conduct repeat grassroots elections in 42 counties

UDA announces repeat grassroots elections in 42 counties, opens online registration for candidates, and launches Aspirants Forum as part of party reorganisation ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 — The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has announced plans to conduct repeat grassroots elections in select polling centres across 42 counties as part of its ongoing party reorganisation ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the ruling party said the repeat polls will be conducted in two phases.

Phase III elections are scheduled for March 7, 2026, while Phase II elections will take place on March 28, 2026.

The exercises will target polling centres where earlier elections were not concluded or where disputes were recorded.

“The UDA party will conduct repeat elections in select polling centers across 42 counties: Phase III elections on March 7, 2026, and Phase II elections on March 28, 2026,” the statement read.

The party also announced that registration for aspiring candidates seeking various positions for the Polling Centre Congress has commenced, with interested members required to apply through the party’s official website starting Wednesday.

As part of preparations for the repeat elections and broader party activities, UDA will convene a Special National Governing Council (NGC) meeting on Monday, January 26, 2026, at 8am at State House, Nairobi.

Aspirants meet

The meeting will bring together all UDA elected and nominated leaders, including Governors, Deputy Governors, Senators, Members of the National Assembly, Women Representatives, Members of County Assemblies (MCAs), and representatives to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

The NGC meeting will be chaired by the party leader and President, William Samoei Ruto.

Additionally, the party’s National Steering Committee (NSC) has resolved to establish a “UDA Aspirants Forum” in response to the growing number of party members seeking to vie for elective positions in the 2027 polls.

A dedicated online portal for aspirant registration was opened on Wednesday, with the inaugural Aspirants Forum meeting scheduled for February 4, 2026, at 8am at State House, Nairobi.

The party said further communication on the forum will be issued in due course.

UDA Secretary General Senator Hassan Omar Hassan announced the developments during a press briefing on the party’s grassroots elections and upcoming activities.

He was flanked by National Chairperson Cecily Mbarire, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, National Elections Board Chairperson, National Treasurer Japhet Nyakundi, Deputy Vice Chair Kelvin Lunani, Anthony Mwaura, and several party directors.

The announcement follows the commencement of UDA grassroots elections on January 10, 2026, which were held across 20 counties, including Nyeri, Uasin Gishu, Tharaka Nithi, and Embu.

Those elections focused on electing ward- and constituency-level party officials as part of efforts to strengthen the party’s organisational structures ahead of future political engagements.

