U.S. Embassy in Kampala Warns of Volatility as Ugandan Security Tightens

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 — The United States Embassy in Kampala has issued a security alert to its citizens following reports of civil unrest after Uganda’s January 15 presidential election.

In a statement shared through its official digital platforms, the U.S. diplomatic mission warned that Ugandan security forces have been using teargas and firing shots into the air to disperse gatherings.

The embassy urged American citizens to exercise heightened caution, avoid large public assemblies, and limit non-essential movement.

The advisory highlights the fragility of Uganda’s post-election environment, particularly as tensions rise during the vote tallying phase — a period historically marked by uncertainty and unrest in the country’s electoral process.

With official results still pending, concerns have grown over transparency and the potential for further instability.

The embassy also advised citizens to maintain a low profile and closely monitor local media for updates, reflecting mounting apprehension over the maintenance of public order in Kampala and surrounding areas.

As the tallying process continues, the international community remains on high alert, watching closely to see whether isolated security operations escalate into broader measures aimed at containing unrest.