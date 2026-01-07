Connect with us

Kenya

Two Lionesses Spotted Outside Nairobi National Park in Kitengela as KWS Launches Relocation Operation

KWS confirmed that ranger teams were already on the ground managing the situation, with veterinary officers en route to safely dart, capture and relocate the animals back to the park.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 7 – The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has issued a public advisory after two lionesses from Nairobi National Park were sighted outside the protected area in Sholinke Trading Centre, approximately 8.3 kilometres from the park boundary.

In a statement on Wednesday, KWS confirmed that ranger teams were already on the ground managing the situation, with veterinary officers en route to safely dart, capture and relocate the animals back to the park.

“The operation is ongoing, with public safety as our top priority,” KWS said, adding that the latest confirmed coordinates of the lionesses were recorded as 37 M 261961 UTM 9834651.

Authorities urged residents in and around Sholinke to remain calm, avoid the area, keep children indoors and refrain from attempting to approach or photograph the animals.

KWS noted that such incidents are sometimes linked to wildlife movement in search of food or territory, especially in areas bordering protected ecosystems.

Members of the public were advised to immediately report any sightings or suspicious movements of the animals through the KWS toll-free line 0800 597 000 or via WhatsApp on 0726 610 509.

The wildlife agency reaffirmed its commitment to managing human-wildlife interactions and ensuring the safety of both communities and animals, as Nairobi continues to experience occasional wildlife incursions from the national park.

