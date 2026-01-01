Türkiye grants visa-free entry to Chinese tourists

ANKARA, Türkiye, Jan 1 – Türkiye has granted visa-free travel to Chinese citizens holding ordinary passports for tourism and transit, according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette on Wednesday.

Under the new regulations signed by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Chinese travelers will be exempt from visa requirements for stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

The policy is set to take effect on Jan. 2. The move aims to strengthen trade and tourism between the two nations. It follows a significant surge in arrivals from China, which has become one of Türkiye’s fastest-growing tourism markets.

According to Türkiye’s official data, the number of Chinese visitors to Turkey rose 65.1 percent year-on-year in 2024 to approximately 410,000, bolstered by increased flight connectivity and interest in Türkiye’s cultural heritage sites.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 20 6920900 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com