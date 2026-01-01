Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The policy is set to take effect on Jan. 2/CGTN

CHINA DAILY

Türkiye grants visa-free entry to Chinese tourists

Under the new regulations signed by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Chinese travelers will be exempt from visa requirements for stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

Published

ANKARA, Türkiye, Jan 1 – Türkiye has granted visa-free travel to Chinese citizens holding ordinary passports for tourism and transit, according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette on Wednesday.

Under the new regulations signed by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Chinese travelers will be exempt from visa requirements for stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The policy is set to take effect on Jan. 2. The move aims to strengthen trade and tourism between the two nations. It follows a significant surge in arrivals from China, which has become one of Türkiye’s fastest-growing tourism markets.

According to Türkiye’s official data, the number of Chinese visitors to Turkey rose 65.1 percent year-on-year in 2024 to approximately 410,000, bolstered by increased flight connectivity and interest in Türkiye’s cultural heritage sites.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 20 6920900 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

Seven Kenyans arrested in Jo’burg over illegal work on ‘refugee’ applications

Authorities acted after receiving reports that several Kenyan nationals had recently entered South Africa on tourist visas and taken up employment at a centre...

December 17, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Kenya’s High Commission in Maputo warns citizens against overstaying in Mozambique

The mission expressed concern over a growing number of Kenyan citizens overstaying their allowed period in Mozambique — a violation of local immigration laws.

October 6, 2025

Africa

DRC rejects Türkiye’s offer to mediate conflict with Rwanda

President Felix Tshisekedi’s administration reaffirmed its stance through Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Gracia Yamba Kazadi, who met with Murat Ülkü, Türkiye’s Ambassador to...

January 26, 2025

Africa

Harare hails Kenya’s move to exempt Zimbabweans from eTA fee

Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade confirmed the decision, saying Zimbabwean travelers to Kenya will apply for authorization on the digital platforms...

May 15, 2024
The Immigration Department has been working to reduce the existing passport backlog, which currently totals 177,599 applications. The Immigration Department has been working to reduce the existing passport backlog, which currently totals 177,599 applications.

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya To Lift Visa Requirements For All Africans

BRAZZAVILLE, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) — Kenyan President William Ruto said on Saturday that Kenya will lift visa requirements for all Africans by the end...

October 29, 2023

DIPLOMACY

DRC lifts visa requirement on Kenyan citizens in reciprocal move

Kenya had said the visa waiver is in compliance with “the East Africa Community (EAC) regulations on free movement of persons within the member...

September 7, 2023
DR Congo national passport holders can now travel to Kenya without needing a visa.  DR Congo national passport holders can now travel to Kenya without needing a visa. 

Africa

Kenya drops visa requirement for DR Congo nationals

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 1 – Kenya has removed visa requirements for citizens of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Consequently, DR Congo national passport...

September 1, 2023

Top stories

Kenya and South Africa sign eight agreements, ushering in a new dawn of bilateral cooperation

PRETORIA, South Africa, Nov 23 – Kenya and South Africa on Tuesday signed eight key bilateral agreements, ushering in a new dawn of cooperation...

November 23, 2021