Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

In a representative suit filed at the High Court in Nairobi’s Judicial Review Division, the graduates — holders of a Bachelor of Technology in Land Surveying — argue that the board’s decision is unlawful, unfair and procedurally improper/LSB

NATIONAL NEWS

TUK graduates sue Land Surveyors’ Board over licensing ban

Over 190 Technical University of Kenya graduates have sued the Land Surveyors’ Board over a decision barring them from exams and licensing.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 1 — More than 190 graduates from the Technical University of Kenya (TUK) has moved to court to challenge a decision by the Land Surveyors’ Board (LSB) barring them from sitting the Land Law Examination and obtaining professional licensing.

In a representative suit filed at the High Court in Nairobi’s Judicial Review Division, the graduates — holders of a Bachelor of Technology in Land Surveying — argue that the board’s decision is unlawful, unfair and procedurally improper.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The case, registered as HCJR/E 392 of 2025, has been instituted by Fredrick Gituma John on his own behalf and on behalf of other affected degree holders.

The Land Surveyors’ Board has been named as the respondent, with the Technical University of Kenya, the Commission for University Education (CUE) and Silas Kipkazi Tumo listed as interested parties.

According to court filings, the contested decision has uniformly affected all graduates of the programme, effectively locking them out of the professional pathway despite having completed a recognised university degree.

Fair administrative action

The applicants contend that the move violates their right to fair administrative action and threatens their livelihoods in a highly regulated profession.

“This decision seeks to bar all holders of the Bachelor of Technology in Land Surveying degree from sitting the Land Law Examination and from being licensed,” the applicant states in the pleadings.

The suit has been brought as a representative action under Order I Rule 8 of the Civil Procedure Rules, allowing other similarly affected graduates to either join the proceedings or opt out.

Graduates wishing to be enjoined in the case — or who object to being represented — have been given 30 days to notify the Deputy Registrar of the High Court at Milimani.

The notice warns that, “in default of any objection received within the aforesaid period, the suit shall proceed as a representative action and any orders issued shall bind all such persons.”

The case adds to growing scrutiny of professional accreditation disputes in Kenya, particularly where regulatory decisions intersect with university training, certification and access to professional practice.

The court is expected to issue directions on the matter once the notice period lapses.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s inflation eases to 4.5pc in December – KNBS

Kenya’s annual inflation eased to 4.5 per cent in December 2025, remaining within target and offering relief to households, KNBS says.

21 minutes ago

Africa

Uhuru Kenyatta urges African youth to lead continent’s transformation

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged African youth to embrace values-driven leadership, saying young people hold the key to the continent’s future.

31 minutes ago

Capital Health

Pharmacy Board warns of falsified breast cancer drug IBRANCE

The confirmed falsified batch numbers are FS5173, GS4328, LV1850 and TS2190, while another five batches — GK2981, GR6491, GT5817, HJ8710 and HJ8715 — are...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyans usher in 2026 with prayers, fireworks and renewed hope

Kenyans ushered in 2026 with prayer services, fireworks and renewed optimism as President Ruto described the year as a watershed moment.

2 hours ago

Fifth Estate

OPINION: How China–Kenya agri-tech is redefining African farming

At the centre of this shift are Chinese agri-technology firms XAG and DJI, globally recognised leaders in unmanned aerial systems for agriculture.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto’s 2025 economic scorecard: Progress on paper, pressure on households

As 2025 ends, President William Ruto’s economic record faces scrutiny. Growth figures are up, but Kenyans still face high living costs, slow job creation,...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA’s Festive Season Strike on Drug Lords Targeting Kids in Langas, Uasin Gishu County

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 31 – In a decisive pre-dawn raid in Langas, Eldoret, a multi-agency security team struck at the heart of a narcotics...

22 hours ago

World

US ends ‘projectized grants’ in new UN deal, shifts to country-level pooled model

The US is reshaping how it funds UN humanitarian aid, shifting to pooled financing to boost impact, cut costs and tighten oversight.

2 days ago