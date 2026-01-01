TUK graduates sue Land Surveyors’ Board over licensing ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 1 — More than 190 graduates from the Technical University of Kenya (TUK) has moved to court to challenge a decision by the Land Surveyors’ Board (LSB) barring them from sitting the Land Law Examination and obtaining professional licensing.

In a representative suit filed at the High Court in Nairobi’s Judicial Review Division, the graduates — holders of a Bachelor of Technology in Land Surveying — argue that the board’s decision is unlawful, unfair and procedurally improper.

The case, registered as HCJR/E 392 of 2025, has been instituted by Fredrick Gituma John on his own behalf and on behalf of other affected degree holders.

The Land Surveyors’ Board has been named as the respondent, with the Technical University of Kenya, the Commission for University Education (CUE) and Silas Kipkazi Tumo listed as interested parties.

According to court filings, the contested decision has uniformly affected all graduates of the programme, effectively locking them out of the professional pathway despite having completed a recognised university degree.

Fair administrative action

The applicants contend that the move violates their right to fair administrative action and threatens their livelihoods in a highly regulated profession.

“This decision seeks to bar all holders of the Bachelor of Technology in Land Surveying degree from sitting the Land Law Examination and from being licensed,” the applicant states in the pleadings.

The suit has been brought as a representative action under Order I Rule 8 of the Civil Procedure Rules, allowing other similarly affected graduates to either join the proceedings or opt out.

Graduates wishing to be enjoined in the case — or who object to being represented — have been given 30 days to notify the Deputy Registrar of the High Court at Milimani.

The notice warns that, “in default of any objection received within the aforesaid period, the suit shall proceed as a representative action and any orders issued shall bind all such persons.”

The case adds to growing scrutiny of professional accreditation disputes in Kenya, particularly where regulatory decisions intersect with university training, certification and access to professional practice.

The court is expected to issue directions on the matter once the notice period lapses.