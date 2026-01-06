Connect with us

Truphena Muthoni Supports Pastor Jimmy Irungu in 80-Hour Tree-Hugging Challenge

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6 – Truphena Muthoni has shown her unwavering support for Pastor Jimmy Irungu as he takes on the grueling 80-hour tree-hugging challenge in a symbolic campaign aimed at raising awareness about cancer and the growing burden the disease places on Kenyan families.

The challenge, which tests both physical endurance and mental resilience, has drawn attention from locals and online followers, who are cheering Pastor Irungu on as he remains perched on a tree for over three days.

Muthoni, a close friend and supporter, was present throughout the event, offering words of encouragement and moral support.

Her presence highlighted the communal spirit surrounding the initiative and emphasized the importance of backing cancer advocacy efforts.

The tree-hugging challenge is part of a wider campaign promoting tree planting and environmental preservation in Kenya.

Organizers hope the event inspires individuals and communities to take actionable steps toward sustainability.

Spectators and social media users have followed the challenge closely, praising both Pastor Irungu for his dedication and Truphena Muthoni for her visible support during the strenuous endeavor.

