Trump Orders U.S. Withdrawal from 66 International Organizations, Redirects Funds to Domestic Priorities

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump has signed a presidential memorandum directing U.S. government agencies to withdraw from 66 international organizations, including 31 United Nations entities and 35 non-UN bodies.

The directive follows a comprehensive review led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio under a 2025 executive order.

Among the affected organizations are high-profile UN agencies such as the IPCC, UNFCCC, and UN Women, which the administration has criticized as ineffective, redundant, or pursuing agendas that conflict with U.S. sovereignty, including radical climate policies and international migration initiatives.

The White House said the move is intended to redirect U.S. resources toward domestic priorities, including infrastructure development, border security, and other national needs.

Officials framed the decision as an extension of Trump’s “America First” foreign policy, emphasizing the need for strategic use of taxpayer funds.

Supporters of the move have welcomed the withdrawal as a long-overdue correction, arguing that the U.S. had long been funding organizations that did not provide tangible returns to American citizens.

Critics, however, warn of far-reaching consequences for U.S. influence on the global stage. Former Ambassador Michael McFaul said the decision “hands strategic advantage to rivals like China” and risks weakening U.S. leadership in key international arenas, from climate policy to human rights initiatives.

The memorandum orders all federal agencies to cease participation and funding for the listed organizations, with implementation plans expected to roll out over the coming months.

Observers note that the withdrawal may impact U.S. partnerships in multilateral programs and could reshape diplomatic relations, particularly in areas such as climate negotiations, development aid, and international humanitarian efforts.

The Trump administration maintains that the decision reflects a careful assessment of global institutions and prioritizes national interests and fiscal responsibility over participation in organizations deemed misaligned with U.S. goals.