Those officers will be arrested, charged and loose their jobs if found guilty – CS Murkomen on Nandi Hills police attack

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has condemned the conduct of police officers implicated in the Nandi Hills violence, terming their actions unacceptable and inconsistent with the values of the National Police Service (NPS).

Speaking in Mombasa during a security and service delivery consultative meeting with leaders from the six Coastal counties, Murkomen emphasized that firm action would be taken against any officers found culpable.

He noted that police officers are expected to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and must not engage in criminal activities.

“It is not our job to defend police officers who commit crimes, such as what we have seen in that video. Those officers will be arrested, charged, and will also lose their jobs if found guilty. That behavior is unacceptable,” Murkomen stated.

