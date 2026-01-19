Syrian interim leader signs agreement with SDF to integrate institutions, restore state authority – China Daily

DAMASCUS — Syrian interim leader Ahmad al-Sharaa said on Sunday that authorities in Damascus had signed a ceasefire and integration agreement with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) aimed at ending hostilities and restoring state control over northeastern Syria, state media reported.

Under the deal, a comprehensive ceasefire takes effect immediately across all fronts, with the SDF withdrawing its military formations east of the Euphrates River in preparation for redeployment, the SANA news agency reported.

The agreement provides for the full administrative and military handover of the northeastern provinces of Deir al-Zour and Raqqa to Damascus, including civil institutions and public facilities. Current employees will remain in their positions, and the government pledged not to pursue SDF members or local administrators.

Civil institutions in Hasakah province will also be integrated into the Syrian state, with a decree from al-Sharaa to appoint a governor.

All SDF military and security personnel will be integrated individually into government ministries following security vetting, with ranks, salaries, and benefits granted according to regulations.

The agreement follows weeks of escalating clashes in Aleppo’s eastern countryside, Raqqa, and Deir al-Zour, which saw competing military advances and civilian displacement despite earlier mediation efforts. Officials said it represents the most comprehensive framework to date for bringing SDF-held areas under state control since previous arrangements collapsed in 2025.

Damascus said implementation would begin immediately, aiming to restore stability, preserve national unity, and bring all armed formations under its authority.