State ramps up Security as Isiolo–Mandera Road Construction Gains Pace

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 22 – The government has intensified efforts to accelerate the construction of the Isiolo–Mandera Regional Road Corridor, with security and sustainable development emerging as key priorities.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen on Thursday chaired a high-level multi-agency meeting bringing together the ministries of Interior, Roads, and Defence to operationalise an enhanced security management plan for the project.

Murkomen said the meeting followed earlier consultations that resolved to institutionalise regular inter-agency engagements to fast-track the implementation of the critical infrastructure corridor.

“The meeting focused on implementing the new, enhanced security management plan and promoting sustainable development in the region,” Murkomen said.

The Isiolo-Mandera corridor is a 740km road project that will connect Kenya to Ethiopia and Somalia. It will improve trade, security, and mobility in the region.

the road connecting Isiolo- Kula Mawe- Modogashe- Samatar- Wajir- Tarbaj-Kotulo- Kobo- Elwak- Garre- Rhamu – Mandera towns has been split into 11 sections and awarded to 7 different contractors to ensure timely completion within two years.

Roads and Transport CS Davis Chirchir and Defence CS Soipan Tuya attended the meeting alongside senior officials, including Defence PS Dr Patrick Mariru, Roads PS Joseph Mbugua, APS Deputy Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli, Internal Security Principal Administrative Secretary Jacob Narengo, and Eastern Command GOC Major General Luka Kutto.