Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

State ramps up Security as Isiolo–Mandera Road Construction Gains Pace

“The meeting focused on implementing the new, enhanced security management plan and promoting sustainable development in the region,” Murkomen said.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 22 – The government has intensified efforts to accelerate the construction of the Isiolo–Mandera Regional Road Corridor, with security and sustainable development emerging as key priorities.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen on Thursday chaired a high-level multi-agency meeting bringing together the ministries of Interior, Roads, and Defence to operationalise an enhanced security management plan for the project.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Murkomen said the meeting followed earlier consultations that resolved to institutionalise regular inter-agency engagements to fast-track the implementation of the critical infrastructure corridor.

“The meeting focused on implementing the new, enhanced security management plan and promoting sustainable development in the region,” Murkomen said.

The Isiolo-Mandera corridor is a 740km road project that will connect Kenya to Ethiopia and Somalia. It will improve trade, security, and mobility in the region.

the road connecting Isiolo- Kula Mawe- Modogashe- Samatar- Wajir- Tarbaj-Kotulo- Kobo- Elwak- Garre- Rhamu – Mandera towns has been split into 11 sections and awarded to 7 different contractors to ensure timely completion within two years.

Roads and Transport CS Davis Chirchir and Defence CS Soipan Tuya attended the meeting alongside senior officials, including Defence PS Dr Patrick Mariru, Roads PS Joseph Mbugua, APS Deputy Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli, Internal Security Principal Administrative Secretary Jacob Narengo, and Eastern Command GOC Major General Luka Kutto.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

Katiba Institute sues Executive, Parliament for violating Constitution in Tribunal appointments

the Respondents have subverted these constitutional commands and demonstrated a headstrong contumaciousness born of bold impunity, open defiance, and a cynical disregard for the...

30 minutes ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Katwa Kigen, IPOA Chair Issack Hassan among 15 nominated for Court of Appeal judges

"Candidates were evaluated on professional competence, written and oral communication skills, integrity, fairness, good judgement, legal and life experience and a demonstrable commitment to...

1 hour ago

Headlines

Koskei Urges Civil Servants to Uphold Integrity and Ethical Service

"When you view your job description not just as a contract with the state but as a covenant with a higher power, everything changes,"...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Kioni hails Uhuru, Raila role in defending Jubilee Party from Govt-Backed Faction

"At the height of all the confusion that we had, Raila Amolo Odinga who is not a Jubilee member, came to the Jubilee office...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Junet: They did not want Raila to win, he could have won if they wanted

Junet claimed the opposition went into the election carrying what he described as ‘government baggage’ following the 2018 handshake

4 hours ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Small Claims Court Loses Jurisdiction Over Traffic Injury Cases

“A claim for compensation for personal injuries arising from road traffic accidents cannot be classified as small or simple,” the court ruled, noting that...

4 hours ago

Headlines

Agnes Zani-Led Team announces public hearing dates on implementation of NADCO, 10-Point Agenda

"We encourage members of the public to turn out in their numbers, speak to us generously, air their views and together we shall help...

5 hours ago

EDUCATION

Learners to Join Senior Schools in Junior School Uniforms, Admissions to Proceed Without Payment of Fees – CS Ogamba

This follows a directive by President William Ruto that all children transitioning to JSS report to school immediately, regardless of whether they have paid...

6 hours ago