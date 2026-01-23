Connect with us

Immigration and Citizens PS Julius Bitok./Courtesy

EDUCATION

State launches Sh20bn, 3-year scholarships for over 12,000 Grade 10 students

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 23 – More than 12,000 Grade 10 learners are set to benefit from the 2026 Elimu and CAMFED scholarship programmes following their official launch by Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok.

The three-year scholarships, worth Sh20 billion, will support 10,000 students under the World Bank-funded Elimu programme and 2,337 girls in Kajiado County through CAMFED.

Speaking at Moi Girls, Isinya, Bitok said the scholarships aim to ensure that financial hardship does not deny bright learners the opportunity to complete secondary education.

Since its launch in 2020, the Elimu Scholarship programme has assisted 62,000 learners, many drawn from vulnerable and marginalized communities.

The Ministry of Education said the programme prioritizes learners from refugee communities, informal settlements, and families facing extreme economic hardship.

Each beneficiary receives a full support package that includes tuition fees, personal effects, transport, and pocket money.

The PS noted that beneficiaries are identified through community-based vetting teams that conduct physical home visits to ensure transparency and fairness in the selection process.

