The government described the incident as a pancake-type collapse, though the exact cause is yet to be established/FILE

County News

2 trapped inside collapsed South C building may still be alive: Govt

Rescue teams continue intensive operations at the collapsed 14-storey South C building in Nairobi, with officials saying two people may still be alive. Multi-agency investigations and safety assessments are ongoing.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 3— Rescue teams believe two people feared trapped in the collapsed South C building in Nairobi may still be alive, as intensive search and rescue operations continue for a second day.

Speaking during a media briefing on Saturday, Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes, Geoffrey Ruku, said this assessment is based on information at the Incident Command Post and is guiding ongoing rescue efforts.

“The reports we have indicate that two persons may have been trapped inside the collapsed structure. There is reason to believe they could still be alive, and this belief continues to strongly inform and motivate the ongoing intensive rescue efforts,” Ruku said.

The 14-storey building, with a basement parking area, collapsed at around 4.05 am on Friday, near South C Shopping Centre and Nairobi South Hospital.

The government described the incident as a pancake-type collapse, though the exact cause is yet to be established.

Ruku said a multi-agency emergency response was activated immediately, led by the National Disaster Management Unit (NDMU) under Incident Commander Dr Duncan Ochieng.

“The Incident Command System has been fully established at the site to ensure the safety of responders and the public, prioritise the rescue of suspected victims, clear roads, and restore normalcy,” Dr Ochieng said.

Specialised urban search and rescue teams are operating around the clock, deploying advanced equipment to maximise the “golden rescue window” associated with building collapses.

Comprehensive probe

The Cabinet Secretary confirmed a comprehensive investigation into the collapse is underway. A multi-sectoral team — including the National Police Service, National Construction Authority (NCA), Engineers Board of Kenya, BORAQS, NEMA, Nairobi City County, and other agencies — has been formed to establish the cause and determine accountability.

On Friday, the NCA said the building was non-compliant at the time of collapse, while Nairobi City County confirmed it had issued three citations for violations.

The building, a proposed mixed-use development on Muhono Avenue, Plot No. 68/1306, South C Ward, was registered with the NCA on November 8, 2023, and approved as a 14-storey structure.

The developer and contractor is Abyan Consulting Limited, with Yussuf Mohamed Yussuf listed as the sole director. Consultants associated with the project include Architect Gideon Chege Mwangi, Engineer Peter Kimani Kireru, and Quantity Surveyor James Kiragu Njoroge.

Preliminary assessments indicate the structure suffered a pancake collapse, with debris compacted layer upon layer, complicating rescue operations.

Ruku cautioned against speculation on social media, urging reliance on verified government updates and advising the public to stay clear of the site. He noted that the structural integrity of adjacent buildings is still under assessment.

The government will issue official updates daily at 9am and 4pm, or as needed.

He commended the efforts of the Kenya Defence Forces Disaster Response Battalion, National Youth Service, Nairobi Fire Brigade, Kenya Red Cross, St John Ambulance, and other responders for their dedication under hazardous conditions.

“The Government remains fully present, fully committed, and firmly at the frontline of this response. The safety of our people, the rescue or recovery of the suspected victims, and accountability for this incident remain our highest priorities,” Ruku said.

