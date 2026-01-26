Connect with us

Solar-Powered Classrooms Transform Vocational Training in Women Prisons

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – Women inmates at Kisii and Machakos prisons in Kenya are gaining new hope through vocational training, thanks to solar-powered, containerized classrooms donated by Sukuma Twende Trust, a Nairobi-based NGO.

The initiative converts shipping containers from Maersk into fully equipped workshops for tailoring, carpentry, and agriculture, powered by affordable solar energy.

The program, first introduced at Machakos Women Prison in 2025, has already shown tangible benefits: 55 inmates trained, 15 released with employable skills, improved nutrition through vegetable farming, and reduced re-offending rates.

Kisii Women Prison is now set to benefit from a similar facility.

The NGO, led by Trusha Rajesh Shah, emphasizes self-reliance, dignity, and practical skills, extending its support beyond prisons.

Its projects include sand dams for arid areas, clinics, classrooms, libraries, computer labs, and tree planting, aiming to enhance education, climate resilience, and livelihoods for vulnerable communities.

At a recent Westlands event, products made by beneficiaries, including a fashion show of garments from training programs, highlighted the transformative impact of the initiative.

The Trust continues to expand its reach nationwide, demonstrating how sustainable innovation and strong partnerships can empower marginalized communities.

