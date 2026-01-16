Connect with us

Shakahola massacre suspect pleads guilty to killing 191 people, including children

Enos Amanya, also known as Hallelujah, is among 29 people charged over the deaths linked to self-styled preacher Paul Mackenzie.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – One of the key suspects in the Shakahola massacre linked to cult leader Paul Mackenzie has pleaded guilty to the murder of 191 people mostly children.

Enos Amanya, also known as Hallelujah, is among 29 people charged over the deaths linked to self-styled preacher Paul Mackenzie.

Appearing before High Court Judge Diana Kavedza, Amanya admitted his role in a coordinated scheme that resulted in mass deaths through starvation, abuse, and coercion between January 2021 and September 2023.

The court heard that Amanya acted as a grave digger and enforcer in the Shakahola forest, ensuring followers strictly obeyed Mackenzie’s instructions.

The sect reportedly used coded language to normalize death: bodies were called “fertilizer,” burials were “planting,” and dying was “taking a jet to meet Jesus.” Followers affirmed orders by shouting “Amina.”

Tragically, Amanya’s own children were among the victims. He recounted witnessing the deaths of Ejah Nyaleso and Senaida, whom he helped bury alongside his wife, also an accused. Only one child, Izrael Veronica, survived after rejecting the sect’s teachings.

The court also heard about brutal punishments for dissenters, including binding with wire and beatings with sticks and branches, often resulting in death.

The prosecution team, led by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Jami Yamina, presented a detailed account supported by a confession recorded by Superintendent of Police Martin Ndegwa. Over six months of hearings, the prosecution called 120 witnesses and presented more than 500 exhibits.

After confirming the facts as true, Justice Kavedza convicted Amanya on his own plea of guilty.

The court has directed the Coast Regional Probation and Aftercare Service to prepare a victim impact assessment, including consideration of the surviving child.

Pre-sentencing hearings are scheduled from February 2 to 6, 2026, and Amanya will be isolated in Shimo La Tewa Maximum Security Prison for his safety.

Amanya’s guilty plea is a significant milestone in the Shakahola massacre case, which has gripped Kenya and the world with its scale and brutality.

The DPP’s team continues to pursue accountability for Paul Mackenzie and other co-accused, ensuring justice for the victims and their families.

