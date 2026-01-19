7 killed in Kariandusi crash as truck hits three PSVs, crashes onto 14-seater

NAKURU, Kenya, Jan 19 — Seven people were killed in a grisly road accident near Kariandusi along the Nairobi–Nakuru highway on Monday after a Nakuru-bound truck lost control and crashed into a 14-seater matatu.

The crash occurred when the truck rammed into two public service vehicles before ploughing into the matatu, killing several passengers on the spot.

At least 11 people were injured, with authorities saying the final casualty figure is yet to be confirmed as some victims were rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses said the section of the road where the accident occurred is narrow and often congested by vehicles parked along the shoulders, worsening the risk of accidents.

“The road here is quite narrow and we also have vehicles parked on the shoulders, which makes the situation even worse,” one witness said.

Police and emergency rescue teams rushed to the scene and worked for hours to pull survivors from the mangled wreckage as traffic along the busy highway was brought to a standstill.

The accident comes amid growing concern over road carnage, with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) reporting a spike in crashes during the December festive travel season.

NTSA suspends 4 PSV firms after deadly festive season crashes

The Nairobi–Nakuru highway, one of the country’s busiest corridors, has been the scene of frequent fatal accidents, often blamed on reckless driving, speeding and poor adherence to traffic regulations.