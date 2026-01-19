Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The crash occurred when the truck rammed into two public service vehicles before ploughing into the matatu, killing several passengers on the spot/COURTESY

ROAD CARNAGE

7 killed in Kariandusi crash as truck hits three PSVs, crashes onto 14-seater

Seven people were killed and at least 11 injured after a truck crashed into a matatu near Kariandusi along the Nairobi–Nakuru highway, police say.

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Jan 19 — Seven people were killed in a grisly road accident near Kariandusi along the Nairobi–Nakuru highway on Monday after a Nakuru-bound truck lost control and crashed into a 14-seater matatu.

The crash occurred when the truck rammed into two public service vehicles before ploughing into the matatu, killing several passengers on the spot.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At least 11 people were injured, with authorities saying the final casualty figure is yet to be confirmed as some victims were rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses said the section of the road where the accident occurred is narrow and often congested by vehicles parked along the shoulders, worsening the risk of accidents.

“The road here is quite narrow and we also have vehicles parked on the shoulders, which makes the situation even worse,” one witness said.

Police and emergency rescue teams rushed to the scene and worked for hours to pull survivors from the mangled wreckage as traffic along the busy highway was brought to a standstill.

The accident comes amid growing concern over road carnage, with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) reporting a spike in crashes during the December festive travel season.

NTSA suspends 4 PSV firms after deadly festive season crashes

The Nairobi–Nakuru highway, one of the country’s busiest corridors, has been the scene of frequent fatal accidents, often blamed on reckless driving, speeding and poor adherence to traffic regulations.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

NTSA suspends 4 bus firms over deadly December crashes, spares Guardian

NTSA has suspended four PSV operators over fatal December crashes and ordered Guardian Coach and Nanyuki Express to comply with strict safety measures.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KeNHA announces night closure of Uhuru Highway at Haile Selassie Roundabout

KeNHA has announced night closures of key sections of Uhuru Highway at Haile Selassie Roundabout to allow tarmac reinstatement and road improvement works.

4 days ago

County News

Nanyuki moves to rein in rogue motorists with modified exhaust, lights

Laikipia County has banned vehicles and motorcycles with modified exhausts and illegal lights in Nanyuki, warning of fines, arrests and prosecutions.

6 days ago

Headlines

Government Orders Strict Compliance Checks on School Transport Vehicles

“Choose safe and compliant transport for your children. -Teach children the basics of road safety; looking both ways before crossing and using designated crossings....

January 5, 2026

Top stories

Nine Killed in Early Morning Crash on Nairobi–Nakuru Highway in Naivasha

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 5- At least nine people, including two minors, were killed in a road accident involving a bus and a matatu along...

January 5, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

KMPDC vows action against medics endorsing faith healing claims at Menengai

The claims reportedly involved conditions such as HIV/AIDS, cancer, blindness, deafness, muteness, and physical disabilities, raising serious concerns about public health safety and professional...

January 3, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

NTSA steps up multi-agency road safety checks ahead of school reopening

NTSA vows to sustain multi-agency road safety checks ahead of school reopening, warning motorists and PSV operators against non-compliance during peak travel.

December 30, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Jirongo to be laid to rest in Lumakanda later today amid contest on Tiriki rites

Former Cabinet minister Cyrus Jirongo, 64, is set to be laid to rest in Lumakanda, Kakamega County, on Tuesday following Tiriki cultural rites and...

December 30, 2025