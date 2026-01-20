Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

Sakaja Distances County from Mukuru Kwa Njenga demolitions

“People are being attacked by the police and forced to evacuate Mukuru kwa Njenga. We want to de-escalate this situation through compensation. No agency can do work that belongs to the county government,” Sakaja told journalists.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 20 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has denied county involvement in the ongoing demolitions in Mukuru Kwa Njenga.

Speaking after touring the demolition site, Sakaja said his administration did not approve the construction of any new feeder roads in the informal settlement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The governor accused national government agencies of overstepping their mandate and infringing on devolved county functions, particularly in urban planning and development control.

“Unfortunately, people are being attacked by the police and forced to evacuate Mukuru kwa Njenga. We want to de-escalate this situation through compensation. No agency can do work that belongs to the county government,” he told journalists.

The governor said the county government must be involved in any infrastructure projects within the capital, warning that bypassing established approval processes undermines devolution.

Sakaja remarks comes hours after President William Ruto stopped the demolitions which triggered protests by residents who claim they were not issued with eviction notices and were not consulted before the exercise began.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Reprieve for Mukuru Residents as Ruto Halts Forced Evictions

The residents accused authorities of carrying out demolitions without prior notice and in violation of existing valid court orders.

49 minutes ago

EDUCATION

CS Ogamba: Govt to Equip and Devolve High-Performing Schools to Counties to Ease Placement Shortages

CS Ogamba pointed out that the initiative will reduce congestion in national schools, and ensure equitable access to secondary education for all learners.

1 hour ago

Kenya

CS Ogamba says Grade 9 -10 transition at 75pc, mop-up underway

The CS pointed out that mop-up efforts are being implemented across the country to ensure 100 percent transition of eligible students.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Professor Remanded for Alleged Murder in Siaya County

The trio is accused of murdering Denis Achieng on November 15, 2025 along the Orengo–Gul Min Ougo murram road in Nyaguda sub-location, South Sakwa,...

4 hours ago

Kenya

45-year-old Man Killed in Mukuru Kwa Reuben Fire

Police said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the body has been moved to the mortuary pending further investigatons.

5 hours ago

Kenya

CS Ruku Visits Mukuru Kwa Reuben Fire Victims, Pledges Govt Support

During the visit, CS Ruku expressed solidarity with the victims and encouraged them as they began the process of rebuilding their lives.

5 hours ago

Kenya

KCSE 2025: Rosa Buyu Questions Education Standards in Kisumu West

Buyu said the results were a setback to efforts aimed at improving education standards in the area.

5 hours ago

Headlines

Safaricom CEO Says 15% State Stake Sale Won’t Affect Control

Ndegwa said a larger Vodacom stake would reinforce long-term capital commitment and provide access to global technical expertise aligned with Safaricom’s growth strategy and...

10 hours ago