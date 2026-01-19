Connect with us

Kenya

Sakaja Boosts Youth Enterprises with Permit Waivers as NYOTA Funds Drive Entrepreneurship in Nairobi

The move is designed to reduce the financial burden on young entrepreneurs and allow them to focus on growing their businesses.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 – Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has reaffirmed his commitment to empowering young people and supporting small enterprises, urging beneficiaries of the NYOTA disbursement to leverage the opportunity to build sustainable livelihoods.

Speaking during the NYOTA disbursement ceremony at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Governor Sakaja announced that the Nairobi County Government will waive business permit fees for new startups.

“Do not despise small beginnings. What you receive today can help you start a business, and that business can grow—not only benefiting you, but also creating opportunities for others,” Sakaja said, encouraging youth to make the most of the initiative.

He added, “As a county, we will stand with you as you start your businesses. By waiving business permit fees for beginners, nothing should hold you back from turning your ideas into sustainable livelihoods.”

The Nairobi NYOTA rollout attracted several leaders, including Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku, highlighting the inter-county support for youth empowerment initiatives.

The NYOTA Programme (National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement) is a national government initiative supported by the World Bank. It aims to tackle youth unemployment by enhancing skills development, fostering entrepreneurship, and creating employment opportunities.

Through the programme, youth aged 18 to 29 receive grants of up to KSh 50,000, apprenticeships with stipends, and targeted training.

The initiative also promotes savings through the Haba na Haba Savings Account, focusing on digital skills, creative industries, and business development.

NYOTA targets up to 820,000 young people nationwide, providing a pathway for economic participation and self-reliance.

Governor Sakaja’s announcement, coupled with the NYOTA funding, signals a strong commitment to youth economic empowerment in Nairobi, enabling young entrepreneurs to turn ideas into viable businesses while contributing to the county’s broader economic growth.

