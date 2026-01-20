Ruto tasks new envoys with strategic trade and job opportunities for youth

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 20 – President William Ruto has officially dispatched a new batch of Kenya’s ambassadors and high commissioners to their respective diplomatic missions abroad.

Speaking during the ceremony, President Ruto described representing the country on the international stage as the ‘greatest honour in public service,’ noting that the diplomats carry the hopes, values, and aspirations of the nation.

The Head of State said the envoys have a clear mandate to safeguard Kenya’s national interests, foster mutually beneficial relations, and represent the Kenyan people with dedication and commitment.

President Ruto emphasized that the diplomats will pursue economic diplomacy guided by Kenya’s new roadmap to transform the country into a first-world economy through the National Infrastructure Fund and the Sovereign Wealth Fund.

He said the envoys will focus on securing strategic trade and investment opportunities that advance Kenya’s development agenda, create dignified livelihoods for young people, and accelerate the nation’s journey toward shared prosperity.