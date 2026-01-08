Ruto spoke for the cameras, Governor stepped in for Ogeta

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 8 – Nearly two months after President William Ruto publicly promised to “take care” of Maurice Ogeta, the long-serving bodyguard of the late Raila Odinga, it is a county government not the national government that has finally stepped in.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sheriff Nassir on Thursday appointed Ogeta as an Advisor on Security Affairs in the Mombasa County Government.

The move has reopened questions about whether President Ruto’s emotional pledge at Raila’s funeral was ever meant to be followed by action.

President Ruto made the promise on October 19, 2025, during Raila’s state funeral in Bondo.

Speaking before a national audience, the President singled out Ogeta for praise, recalling his loyalty and dedication to Raila over many years.

“Maurice, I want to tell you that as this government preserves Raila’s legacy, we will also take care of you and all those who looked after him,” Ruto said at the time.

The words drew applause and were widely seen as a gesture of respect to the inner circle that stood with Raila until his death on October 15, 2025, in India.

But since then, no appointment or formal offer has come from the national government.

Instead, it is Governor Nassir who has given Ogeta his first official government role since the funeral.

Announcing the appointment, the Mombasa governor cited Ogeta’s long experience in security and his years of service to Raila Odinga.

“His appointment is informed by his many years of experience and deep institutional knowledge built at local, regional and global levels,” Nassir said.

Ogeta is expected to advise the county on security matters as Mombasa strengthens public safety, tourism security and urban security management.

Ogeta’s story is closely tied to that of Raila Odinga.

Following Raila’s death, Ogeta wrote a moving tribute describing their bond as one of trust, mentorship and near family.

Yet despite the record, the promise made by the President has not translated into action at the national level.