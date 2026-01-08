Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Raila ex-aide Maurice Ogeta with Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nasir on January 8, 2025.

Kenya

Ruto spoke for the cameras, Governor stepped in for Ogeta

Ruto’s emotional pledge to Raila’s loyal bodyguard drew applause but action only came when a county government stepped in.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 8 – Nearly two months after President William Ruto publicly promised to “take care” of Maurice Ogeta, the long-serving bodyguard of the late Raila Odinga, it is a county government not the national government that has finally stepped in.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sheriff Nassir on Thursday appointed Ogeta as an Advisor on Security Affairs in the Mombasa County Government.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The move has reopened questions about whether President Ruto’s emotional pledge at Raila’s funeral was ever meant to be followed by action.

President Ruto made the promise on October 19, 2025, during Raila’s state funeral in Bondo.

Speaking before a national audience, the President singled out Ogeta for praise, recalling his loyalty and dedication to Raila over many years.

“Maurice, I want to tell you that as this government preserves Raila’s legacy, we will also take care of you and all those who looked after him,” Ruto said at the time.

The words drew applause and were widely seen as a gesture of respect to the inner circle that stood with Raila until his death on October 15, 2025, in India.

But since then, no appointment or formal offer has come from the national government.

Instead, it is Governor Nassir who has given Ogeta his first official government role since the funeral.

Announcing the appointment, the Mombasa governor cited Ogeta’s long experience in security and his years of service to Raila Odinga.

“His appointment is informed by his many years of experience and deep institutional knowledge built at local, regional and global levels,” Nassir said.

Ogeta is expected to advise the county on security matters as Mombasa strengthens public safety, tourism security and urban security management.

Ogeta’s story is closely tied to that of Raila Odinga.

Following Raila’s death, Ogeta wrote a moving tribute describing their bond as one of trust, mentorship and near family.

Yet despite the record, the promise made by the President has not translated into action at the national level.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

EDUCATION

Nearly 1mn candidates to get 2025 KCSE results Friday

The Ministry of Education has confirmed that the 2025 KCSE results will be released on Friday. 996,078 candidates sat the national examination across the...

52 minutes ago

Kenya

Gachagua accuses police of backing goons ahead of Nyeri meeting

Gachagua says security officers looked the other way as armed goons roamed Nyeri, raising fresh fears of political intimidation.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Junet meets Oburu as ODM scrambles to contain internal revolt

Behind closed doors, ODM’s top leaders are scrambling to stop a party built by Raila Odinga from tearing itself apart months after his death.

3 hours ago

AGRICULTURE

Green Party urges govt action to save Kenya’s tea sector, reopen Iran market

GTAP has urged the government to urgently intervene to protect tea farmers, restore export confidence and stabilise Kenya’s tea sector following the Iran export...

3 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto Slams Gachagua over School Placement Remarks, Warns Against Tribal Politics in Education

President Ruto called on politicians to keep schools free from partisan interference, insisting that children deserve a learning environment based on merit and fairness,...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Late Raila Odinga’s Bodyguard Maurice Ogeta Appointed Mombasa County Security Advisor

The appointment was made possible after the Mombasa County Public Service Board established new positions in line with the law.

4 hours ago

Kenya

MP Kuria Slams Gachagua Over Tribal Remarks on Grade 10 School Placements

Kuria urged Gachagua to refrain from interfering in education matters and uphold the principles of statesmanship.

4 hours ago

Kenya

Molo Teachers, MP Raise Alarm Over Rising Parental Negligence in Subcounty Schools

In some cases, parents have opted to rent houses for their school-going children with little supervision.

4 hours ago