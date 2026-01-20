Gikomba finally to get title deed as Ruto cracks down on land grabbers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 — The government will process a title deed for Nairobi’s Gikomba Market in 90 days, President William Ruto has announced.

The President said the market is on public land and the provision of a title deed in the name of Nairobi County will set the ownership status once and for all.

The President directed Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome and Principal Secretary Nixon Korir to work with the National Land Commission to issue a title deed to the county.

“This will once and for all address speculation by land grabbers,” he said.

The President also announced the construction of phase three of Gikomba Market that will be built after completion of phase two.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Gikomba Market businesspeople at State House Nairobi on Tuesday.

Earlier, the President had met chairpersons and committee members of other markets in Nairobi County. The markets represented included Kangundo Road, Wakulima, Muthurwa, Burma, Kangemi, City Park, Othaya (Woodley Jamuhuri), and Kawangware.

The President said the government is working with the Nairobi County Government to address waste and garbage management in the county.

President Ruto said the National Government is supporting Nairobi County in finding an effective and comprehensive means of dealing with waste and garbage management.

“We are supporting the County Government of Nairobi so that we provide a lasting solution to that challenge,” he said.

The President said the government will also work with the county to enhance access to electricity across the county.

He asked the leadership of the markets to work together with the government in curbing illegal power connections in the markets.

At the same time, President Ruto said the government is committed to delivering its promise to traders, including mama mboga, by building 450 modern markets across the country.

In Nairobi County, the President said the government is investing Sh7.2 billion in the construction of 15 new modern markets.

He explained that eight markets are currently under construction, while the tenders for seven others have either been awarded or procurement is underway.

He said the new markets will have adequate water, and be equipped with cold rooms, cyber services and sanitation, among other facilities.

President Ruto said the objective is to address the challenges faced by traders by ensuring a decent working environment, reducing losses and increasing incomes.

In Starehe Constituency, a Sh350 million market is under construction and is 77 per cent complete.

In Kasarani Constituency, the Sh415 million Maji Mazuri Market is 72 per cent complete and will accommodate 1,200 traders.

In Ruaraka, Mathare North Constituency, another market valued at Sh177 million is 93 per cent complete and will serve 305 traders.

In Riruta, a Sh313 million market is 36 per cent complete and will accommodate 667 traders, while the Kasarani Wholesale Market, valued at KSh1.7 billion, is 60 per cent complete.

At Gikomba, Block D, a Sh729 million market that will accommodate over 1,700 traders, is 92 per cent complete.

Construction of the Sh315 million Uhuru Market in Makadara Constituency, with 853 stalls, has just begun.

In Kangemi, a Sh275 million tender for phase one of the market, with 750 stalls, has been awarded . Phase two, also comprising 750 stalls at a cost of Sh275 million, will be advertised in the next several weeks.

Additionally, President Ruto said the government has rolled out the Hustler Fund to enhance access to affordable credit to traders and curb the role of shylocks who had been charging exploitative interest.

He explained that the Hustler Fund offers affordable credit at 8 per cent a year unlike market shylocks who charge 10 per cent a day.

He explained that Sh50 million is borrowed from Hustler Fund every morning between 3am and 11a.m

He added that 800,000 borrowers are frequent users of the fund, accessing the service once or twice a day.

He said some of these customers have graduated and are now borrowing up to Sh150,000.

“Since the launch of Hustler Fund on November 30, 2022, Sh80 billion has been borrowed,” he said.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, Woman Rep Esther Passaris, Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi, and MCAs were present.