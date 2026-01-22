Ruto Allies Dedicate 2026 to God as Focus Shifts to 2027 Re-election Bid

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 22 – President William Ruto’s top government officials on Wednesday formally dedicated the year 2026 to God, signalling the start of what insiders describe as a decisive delivery phase ahead of the President’s expected bid for a second term in the 2027 General Election.

The declaration was made during the Annual Executive Office of the President Thanksgiving Service held at All Saints’ Cathedral, Nairobi, bringing together Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and senior officials at a time when government leaders are under pressure to translate development pledges into visible results.

The gathering was meant to reflect on the mixed fortunes of 2025 while rallying public servants around delivery targets that are expected to shape voter judgment in the final full year before the polls.

The service, themed “Stewards of Trust: Giving Thanks through Lives of Service with Integrity,” placed integrity and accountability at the centre of public service, against the backdrop of growing public scrutiny over governance, service delivery, and the cost of living.

In his sermon, All Saints’ Cathedral Provost, the Very Rev. Canon Sammy Omollo, urged leaders to match public promises with ethical conduct, drawing from the biblical story of Joseph and Matthew 5:14–16.

“Let your light shine before others. Public officials should demonstrate integrity in decision-making and use of public resources; leadership without accountability erodes public trust,”Canon Omollo said.

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi told the gathering that Cabinet and senior officials were under an obligation to accelerate delivery.

“We are custodians of delivery, and as we move forward we pray that God will give us the grace to serve with humility,” Wandayi said.

Tourism and Wildlife CS Rebecca Miano framed the administration’s performance as a long-term investment cycle whose political payoff is expected to emerge before 2027.

“President Ruto is doing the real work and creating something extraordinary in kenya.The truth results take time, he’s planting seed in projects that are now beginning to flourish. The thing about seeds takes time in the dark first, they grow underground and now they are beginning to flourish and now thank to God the results are undeniable,”she said.

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei acknowledged that 2025 had been politically and economically demanding, but said government officials must remain focused on performance despite shrinking fiscal space and slow bureaucratic systems.

“Public service can be draining when resources are thin and systems are slow, but we are reminded in scripture to work as unto God and not unto men. That is the secret to resilient public service,” Koskei said.

He said the government was beginning to see early outcomes from long-term projects initiated under President Ruto’s administration, adding that 2026 would be crucial in converting policy into measurable impact on livelihoods.

Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development CS Alice Wahome said leaders must remain conscious that they are serving under constitutional authority and public scrutiny.

“We were appointed, vetted by Parliament and entrusted by the people. We are stewards of trust, accountability and integrity for the sake of Kenyans,” Wahome said.

This is the third annual thanksgiving service bringing together Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and senior officials.