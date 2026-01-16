President Ruto Hosts Scholars on Bottom-Up Agenda, Vision 2030, and Post-2030 Plan

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – President William Ruto on Friday hosted a team of scholars, led by Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, to discuss the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda and its role in advancing Vision 2030 and Kenya’s post-2030 plan toward first-world economic status.

The session included Professors Karuti Kanyinga, Oduor Wanyande, Michael Chege, and economists Denis Onyango and George Omondi, alongside the President’s Council of Economic Advisors.

Discussions focused on policy alignment, inclusive growth, and strategic reforms to accelerate Kenya’s economic development over the next five years and strengthen competitiveness beyond 2030.

President Ruto described the engagement as a key step in shaping a long-term development vision that ensures sustainable growth, economic inclusion, and Kenya’s journey toward global economic prominence.