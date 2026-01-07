Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

President Ruto chairs meeting to Accelerate National Fight Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse

The meeting, held in line with priorities set in the President’s New Year Address, focused on accelerating legal, institutional, and operational measures to curb substance abuse, emphasizing prevention, enforcement, and rehabilitation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 7 – President William Ruto on Wednesday chaired a multi-agency government meeting aimed at intensifying the State’s response to alcohol and drug abuse and related security challenges across the country.

The meeting, held in line with priorities set in the President’s New Year Address, focused on accelerating legal, institutional, and operational measures to curb substance abuse, emphasizing prevention, enforcement, and rehabilitation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

President Ruto directed that the relevant legal framework be finalized within 10 days to strengthen coordination, enforcement, and accountability across government agencies.

Key officials in attendance included Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja, Deputy IGs Eliud Lang’at and Gilbert Masengeli, DCI Mohammed Amin, NACADA Chairman Stephen Nairobi, CEO Anthony Omerikwa, and KEBS Managing Director Esther Ngari.

As part of enforcement enhancements, the Inspector-General of Police confirmed the identification of officers for deployment to the Anti-Narcotics Unit, with resources already allocated for their training. Additional operational support, including vehicles, equipment, and logistics, will ensure readiness for nationwide operations.

In a landmark directive, President Ruto instructed the establishment of rehabilitation centres in all 47 counties, with NACADA coordinating closely with county governments.

National referral hospitals will also set up rehabilitation facilities to offer specialized treatment, counseling, and recovery services.

The Social Health Authority (SHA) will further expand coverage for rehabilitation by financing care, streamlining referral pathways, and improving recovery outcomes for individuals affected by substance abuse.

To disrupt drug trafficking networks and organized crime, the meeting resolved to establish multi-agency enforcement teams at five key border points, enhancing surveillance, intelligence sharing, and coordinated action.

President Ruto reaffirmed the government’s commitment to a whole-of-government approach, integrating enforcement, prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation to tackle alcohol and drug abuse as a national development and security priority.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

EDUCATION

How to Apply for KMTC Courses as KUCCPS Opens March 2026 Intake

Applicants can log into the KUCCPS online application portal at students.kuccps.ac.ke to select programmes based on eligibility and meeting minimum entry requirements.

31 minutes ago

EDUCATION

How CBE is affecting education costs for Kenyan families

The former Kakamega County Education Board member highlighted that the burden of CBE has shifted heavily to households, both financially and academically.

46 minutes ago

Kenya

Nine Arrested in ID Fraud Case: Five NRB Officers, Two Foreigners Among Suspects

Two foreigners were also arrested: Mauris Havyarimana, a Burundian, and Victor Kamanda, a Rwandese.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Oburu Oginga Holds Talks With Sifuna as ODM Moves to Resolve Internal Leadership Dispute

The two met at Oburu’s office in Nairobi, hours after a petition seeking the removal of Sifuna, sponsored by Migori Senator Eddy Oketch, was...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Two Lionesses Spotted Outside Nairobi National Park in Kitengela as KWS Launches Relocation Operation

KWS confirmed that ranger teams were already on the ground managing the situation, with veterinary officers en route to safely dart, capture and relocate...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Sifuna Pays Tribute to Raila on Birthday, Urges Continuation of His Legacy

In a heartfelt statement, Sifuna reflected on nearly three months since Raila’s passing, describing the nation’s mourning as ongoing and profound.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Police Probe Daring Night Break-in at Mbita Police Headquarters

According to a police report, the break-in occurred at an unknown time during the night, despite the police compound being guarded around the clock...

2 hours ago

Top stories

KDF Troops Cleared for UN Peacekeeping Mission After Final Readiness Inspection

The visit marked the last phase of preparation before the contingent’s departure.Lt Gen Ketter’s inspection focused on assessing operational readiness, boosting troop morale, and...

2 hours ago