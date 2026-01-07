President Ruto chairs meeting to Accelerate National Fight Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 7 – President William Ruto on Wednesday chaired a multi-agency government meeting aimed at intensifying the State’s response to alcohol and drug abuse and related security challenges across the country.

The meeting, held in line with priorities set in the President’s New Year Address, focused on accelerating legal, institutional, and operational measures to curb substance abuse, emphasizing prevention, enforcement, and rehabilitation.

President Ruto directed that the relevant legal framework be finalized within 10 days to strengthen coordination, enforcement, and accountability across government agencies.

Key officials in attendance included Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja, Deputy IGs Eliud Lang’at and Gilbert Masengeli, DCI Mohammed Amin, NACADA Chairman Stephen Nairobi, CEO Anthony Omerikwa, and KEBS Managing Director Esther Ngari.

As part of enforcement enhancements, the Inspector-General of Police confirmed the identification of officers for deployment to the Anti-Narcotics Unit, with resources already allocated for their training. Additional operational support, including vehicles, equipment, and logistics, will ensure readiness for nationwide operations.

In a landmark directive, President Ruto instructed the establishment of rehabilitation centres in all 47 counties, with NACADA coordinating closely with county governments.

National referral hospitals will also set up rehabilitation facilities to offer specialized treatment, counseling, and recovery services.

The Social Health Authority (SHA) will further expand coverage for rehabilitation by financing care, streamlining referral pathways, and improving recovery outcomes for individuals affected by substance abuse.

To disrupt drug trafficking networks and organized crime, the meeting resolved to establish multi-agency enforcement teams at five key border points, enhancing surveillance, intelligence sharing, and coordinated action.

President Ruto reaffirmed the government’s commitment to a whole-of-government approach, integrating enforcement, prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation to tackle alcohol and drug abuse as a national development and security priority.