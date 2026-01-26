Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

President Ruto Calls on All Kenyans to Take Responsibility in Ending Gender-Based Violence

The Head of State urged parents and families to instil values of respect and non-violence within homes, describing the family unit as the first line of defence against abuse.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – President William Ruto has called on all Kenyans to play an active role in ending gender-based violence (GBV), saying the fight against abuse cannot be left to the government alone.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, during the launch of the Technical Working Group report on Gender-Based Violence, including femicide, the President emphasized that preventing GBV requires collective national action across families, communities, institutions, and security agencies.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Ending gender-based violence is not the work of the government alone. It is a collective responsibility of all Kenyans,” President Ruto said.

The Head of State urged parents and families to instil values of respect and non-violence within homes, describing the family unit as the first line of defence against abuse.

“Parents and families must nurture respect and non-violence in the home. Religious institutions must uphold the sanctity of life and dignity. Community leaders and elders must reject harmful practices and silence around abuse,” he said.

President Ruto warned that cultural norms and social silence that excuse or hide abuse only worsen the crisis, calling on leaders at all levels to actively confront such practices.

The President also directed security agencies to respond firmly and professionally to cases of gender-based violence, stressing that justice must be applied without fear or favour.

He said perpetrators must be investigated and prosecuted decisively to end impunity and restore public confidence in the justice system.

President Ruto noted that findings in the taskforce report—covering femicide, domestic violence, harmful cultural practices, and technology-facilitated abuse—paint a troubling picture that demands urgent national reflection.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to reviewing and implementing the report’s recommendations through appropriate constitutional and legal channels, while urging citizens to speak out, report abuse, and support survivors.

“Protecting life, dignity, and safety is not optional. It is a core duty of the State, and a shared duty of the nation,” the President said.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

GBV Technical Team Urges Treasury to Ring-Fence Sh50 Billion for Femicide Response

The team said sustained and predictable financing is critical to ensuring survivors of violence receive timely medical care, psycho-social counselling, legal aid, and protection...

3 minutes ago

Kenya

Mathira MP Wamumbi Accuses Gachagua of Orchestrating Chaos at Nyeri Church Service

Wamumbi strongly condemned the disruption of the church service, saying women and children should never be used as tools in political battles.

35 minutes ago

Kenya

EACC, FBI Launch Modern Interview Facility to Boost Anti-Corruption Efforts

EACC Chief Executive Officer, Abdi Mohamud, described the facility as a major milestone in modernizing the Commission’s investigative processes.

1 hour ago

Kenya

No Heat Wave in Kenya: Met department says Warm Temperatures Normal for Jan

The Met Department confirmed that the circulating “heat wave alert” is not an official communication from the department and urged Kenyans to ignore unverified...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Katiba Institute files contempt case against Ndii and Chiggai over Presidential Advisory offices

The court had also declined to grant a stay of execution, making the orders immediately binding on all parties.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Guinness World Records Confirms Truphena Muthoni’s 3-Day Tree-Hugging Feat

The 22-year-old activist shattered her own previous record to reclaim the title, sending a powerful global message on environmental protection, endurance, and humanity’s connection...

2 hours ago

Top stories

CS Kagwe Gives Maize Hoarders 30-Day Ultimatum as govt targets 4mn bags for Strategic Reserves

Kagwe said the government’s first option is to purchase maize from local farmers to build the National Strategic Food Reserves, with an immediate target...

3 hours ago

Kenya

CCTV in Airbnbs? Baraza-led GBV Team Proposes Tough New Measures to Curb Femicide

Baraza said many femicide cases occur in temporary private accommodation where there is little accountability and no proper record of occupants.

4 hours ago