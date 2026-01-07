Connect with us

Student bus involved in road crash in Kimende on Jan 6, 2025.

Kenya

Police target deadly road blackspots as schools reopen

With schools reopening, police are zeroing in on accident blackspots and warning drivers, PSV operators and boda boda riders that the road safety rules must be obeyed.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 7 – Police have announced tougher, targeted road safety operations across accident blackspots countrywide as schools and colleges reopen after the long festive holiday, warning that every life lost on the roads is “one too many”.

In a statement on Wednesday, the National Police Service (NPS) said the operations will be guided by data from crash mapping systems, allowing officers to focus on areas with a high number of fatal and serious accidents.

The move comes amid renewed concern over rising road carnage, especially during peak travel periods.

The police said enforcement will remain central to road safety efforts but stressed that preventing accidents also depends on basic common sense and shared responsibility among all road users.

“We urge all drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, boda boda riders and passengers to strictly follow traffic rules and regulations,” the NPS said, noting that the risk on roads increases when pupils and students travel back to school.

Public service vehicle (PSV) owners, Saccos and boda boda associations were also put on notice, with police calling on them to take a more active role in self-regulation.

The NPS urged them to ensure speed governors are installed and monitored, driver fatigue is managed through proper work shifts, and vehicles are regularly serviced.

Police further appealed to members of the public to remain alert while travelling and to report reckless or suspicious behaviour on the roads.

“Reports can be made at the nearest police station, to any police officer, or through toll-free numbers 999, 911 and 112. The public can also report anonymously through the #FichuaKwaDCI hotline on 0800 722 203 or via WhatsApp on 0709 570 000,” NPS said.

The service sent its condolences to families who have lost loved ones in recent road accidents and wished a quick recovery to those injured.

“Every life lost on our roads is one too many. We shall not relent in ensuring road carnage is contained,” the statement said.

