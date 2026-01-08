Police Seize 90kg of Bhang in Nyamakima, Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 – Nairobi police have intercepted a large shipment of illegal cannabis, seizing approximately 90 kilograms of unprocessed bhang in a coordinated operation in the Nyamakima area on Tuesday.

The operation, part of a nationwide crackdown on narcotics and illicit drugs, targeted trafficking networks operating within the city.

Officers deployed in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) intercepted a lorry suspected of transporting illegal substances and escorted it to the Nairobi Area Traffic Yard for thorough inspection.

A detailed search of the vehicle revealed fourteen sacks containing around ninety kilograms of cannabis sativa hidden inside.

The driver and his assistant were immediately arrested and remain in custody, pending further investigations and subsequent arraignment.

The National Police Service said the seizure demonstrates its ongoing commitment to combating drug trafficking, disrupting the circulation of illegal narcotics, and ensuring public safety through proactive policing.

Authorities have warned that such operations will continue, and members of the public are encouraged to report suspicious activities to the nearest police station.