Kenya

Pastor James Irungu Collapses 79 Hours Into 80-Hour Tree-Hugging Challenge, Rushed to Hospital

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya Jan 8-Pastor James Irungu, a Murang’a resident who set out to break the national tree-hugging endurance record, collapsed just minutes before completing his 80-hour marathon challenge.

Irungu had endured 79 hours and 40 minutes continuously hugging a tree when he suddenly became unwell, prompting swift action from organizers and members of the public at the venue.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical assessment. Authorities later confirmed that he was in stable condition and receiving care at Murang’a County Level Five Hospital.

The ambitious challenge attracted widespread attention across the country, with Kenyans closely following live updates as the hours ticked by. Large crowds gathered at the site in Murang’a town, where the 30-year-old pastor had been conducting the endurance feat to raise awareness about cancer.

Excitement peaked when Irungu surpassed the previous 72-hour record held by tree-planting ambassador Truphena Muthoni from neighbouring Nyeri County. Supporters erupted into song and dance to celebrate the milestone.

Muthoni herself was recognised for a 48-hour tree-hugging marathon, while her 72-hour attempt is still undergoing verification by Guinness World Records.

Irungu began his challenge on Sunday and was scheduled to conclude it on Thursday at 5:27 a.m.

Throughout the marathon, the venue attracted a steady stream of supporters, including social media personalities, local leaders, and Muthoni herself, who visited to encourage him. Artistes also entertained the growing crowds, turning the site into a lively hub of solidarity and advocacy.

Beyond the spectacle, many Kenyans used the moment to call on the government and health stakeholders to make cancer treatment more affordable and to expand access to screening services at the grassroots level.

