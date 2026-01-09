Parents, Schools raise alarm as KCSE results portal crushes after announcement

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 9 – Schools, parents and Kenyan at large have expressed concern over technical difficulties preventing access to the 2024 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam results, released by Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba.

Despite the announcement, candidates were unable to retrieve their results as the Kenya National Examinations Council website went down shortly after the release.

Parents who have been attempting to access the website have lamented that they are encountered error messages such as ‘This page isn’t working’ and ‘This site can’t be reached.’

“I am frustrated, I can’t access the portal and I have two candidates who did their exams, they are actually in panic since they expected to get their results in time, now the portal isn’t loading and honestly KNEC can do better, they should have just given out a code as they use to, the online thing isn’t working, I can imagine one who is in the village and does not have internet, how do they expect them to access the results honestly,” a parent told Capital FM.

Ogamba announced that to view the results, candidates will be required to enter their index number and one of their registered names, accept the privacy and access notice, and then proceed to search.

The Cabinet Secretary announced the results at AIC Chebisas High School in Eldoret.

KNEC Chief Executive Officer David Njengere said all queries relating to the results must be submitted through heads of institutions within 30 days of the release.