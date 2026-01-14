Pakistan’s Rupee Appears Stable, but Rollovers and Intervention Raise Questions

Pakistan’s modest currency gains this fiscal year—most noticeably after the dollar touched PKR 284.27 on July 31—have been widely presented as a return to stability. But beneath the surface is an exchange rate being actively steered, held up by central bank intervention, repeated debt rollovers and a series of stop-gap controls. Dealers themselves describe the movement as “managed”, and market chatter increasingly points to the rupee weakening past PKR 280 before the month ends. What looks like calm is better understood as a delicate construct—one that could yet unravel into Pakistan’s most serious currency shock in decades.

This is not the typical story of a currency finding its level. It resembles a coordinated defence operation—an attempt to project strength while profound structural weaknesses continue to deepen.

The rupee’s recent history is instructive. Over two years it plunged from roughly 180 to around 300 to the dollar, among the steepest declines in the region. Yet the adjustment delivered few of the outcomes that devaluations are supposed to produce. There has been no durable export surge and no meaningful import compression beyond what the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) effectively forced through administrative tightening. Instead, exports have fallen—down 15.4 percent in November—while the trade deficit has widened to $37.2 billion in the first five months of FY26. Imports remain on an upward trend, tightening the squeeze on the current account and erasing the benefits of last year’s fleeting surplus.

Foreign exchange reserves, often cited to bolster confidence, tell a more complicated story than the headline number suggests. Reserves reached $19.69 billion in October 2025, the highest level in 39 months. But much of that “strength” is borrowed. More than 60 percent of the increase is attributed to rollovers rather than fresh inflows. Saudi Arabia extended a $3 billion loan rollover in December, part of a pattern that has persisted since 2021. China refinanced $3.4 billion in commercial loans in June, including deposits parked with the SBP. Pakistan is now seeking further rollovers from China and the UAE, while also weighing Panda bonds. Deferred oil imports from Saudi Arabia add additional relief. In effect, liabilities are being repackaged as buffers—an accounting comfort that can quickly become a source of risk.

The import-cover metric exposes the vulnerability more clearly. At 2.71 months, Pakistan’s import cover sits below the commonly cited three-to-six-month safety range for emerging markets. Reserves also cover only about 45 percent of short-term external debt, far short of what prudence would require. The broad money-to-reserves ratio is edging towards the 6:1 danger zone that has often preceded sharp devaluations in other emerging economies. The message is straightforward: stability is being bought, not built.

The SBP’s interventions have been particularly heavy. Between June 2024 and mid-2025, the central bank purchased billions of dollars from local markets to shore up reserves, guide the exchange rate and service external obligations. In a market where daily turnover is typically $200–300 million, interventions at times accounted for 30–40 percent of activity—levels that overwhelm price discovery. Such dominance can keep the market orderly for a while, but it also turns “stability” into a continuously rising bill. When fundamentals are misaligned, a central bank cannot outmuscle the market indefinitely.

Government controls have not provided lasting relief either. A crackdown on dollar smuggling launched on July 23 shifted the rupee only marginally—about PKR 3 in both interbank and open markets. Meanwhile, the dollar remains above PKR 280 and signs of scarcity are appearing. Exchange companies report thinner supplies, fuelling concerns about hoarding and the return of informal operators. Cash transactions have slowed, reflecting an open-market rate that appears more imposed than earned. The government’s PKR 250 target increasingly looks aspirational rather than achievable.

There is also a persistent misconception that devaluation, by itself, can reset the economy. Some analysts point to the real effective exchange rate (REER), arguing that readings above 100 automatically mean overvaluation. But Pakistan’s reality is more rigid. Its imports—oil, wheat, machinery, pharmaceuticals—are largely unavoidable. Its exports are constrained by capacity, productivity and competitiveness, not just price. In that structure, devaluation functions less as a growth lever and more as a cost shock—raising the price of essentials without generating a commensurate export response. Egypt’s experience underscores the risk: sharp devaluations can shrink economies rather than revive them. Even the IMF has moved away from rigid REER-driven prescriptions since 2018. For Pakistan, the old playbook is increasingly perilous.

The direction of travel is hard to ignore. A managed exchange rate, inflated reserves built on borrowed dollars, dangerously thin import cover, and intervention-heavy markets are not signs of resilience—they are indicators of strain. Exports are slipping, imports are rising, and the trade gap continues to widen. Without deeper reforms—and external support on the order of $25–30 billion over the next two years—a major adjustment is less a distant possibility than a looming inevitability.

Pakistan’s rupee stability, then, is best described as a mirage. Each intervention buys breathing room while compounding exposure. Each rollover delays the moment of reckoning while adding to the burden. Unless the country tackles its structural constraints—diversifying exports, rationalising imports, restoring fiscal discipline and strengthening institutions—the calm will not hold. Stability financed by debt is not stability at all. It is borrowed time.