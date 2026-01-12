Over 20 Congolese Doctors Move to Court Over Renewal of Practising Licences in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 12 – Over 20 Congolese doctors working in Kenya have filed an application at the High Court seeking to compel the government to renew their practising licences and work permits, arguing that the recent suspension is unlawful, discriminatory, and jeopardises patient care.

The doctors accuse the Ministry of Health and the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) of arbitrarily declining to renew their licences following a directive issued on Wednesday last week.

They say the decision, which halted the issuance of letters of no objection required for foreign doctors, effectively bars them from practising medicine in the country.

Represented by lawyer Danstan Omari, the doctors note that they have served in Kenya’s public and private health facilities for over a decade.

They claim the sudden decision was made without notice, consultation, or explanation, putting both their livelihoods and patient care at risk.

“This abrupt action has disrupted healthcare services, jeopardised patients, and threatened the livelihoods of doctors and their families,” the court documents state.

The doctors argue that the suspension violates Kenya’s obligations under the East African Community (EAC) Treaty, following the Democratic Republic of Congo’s admission in 2022, which allows professionals from member states to work across borders without discriminatory restrictions.

Dr Georges Maloba Banza, president of the Congolese Medical Practitioners Association in Kenya, said the doctors have practised in Kenya for years without issues until late 2025, when the licensing portal began demanding letters of no objection. Efforts to obtain the documents were allegedly ignored, and in some cases, hospitals employing the doctors were expressly denied approval.

The doctors also claim that new fees for licence and work permit renewals were increased nearly tenfold, making compliance financially challenging. They warn that if the court does not intervene, the move could further strain Kenya’s healthcare system by removing experienced doctors from service.

In their application, the doctors are seeking judicial review orders to quash the ministry’s directive, compel renewal of licences and permits, and restrain the government from imposing further arbitrary barriers.

They argue that granting the orders would serve the public interest by safeguarding patient care and upholding the rule of law.