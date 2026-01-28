Oketch Salah fires back at Winnie, vows to reveal ‘truth’ about Raila’s final moments

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 — Businessman Oketch Salah has vowed to publicly respond to claims made by Winnie Odinga regarding his presence during former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s final moments, insisting his account is truthful and grounded in “lived” moments.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Salah said he watched Winnie Odinga’s interview on Citizen TV, where she questioned his narrative and credibility.

He noted that his initial silence was deliberate and out of respect for Raila Odinga’s widow, Mama Ida Odinga.

“I watched last night’s interview on Citizen TV with Ivonne Okwara where Winnie spoke about me. Because of the respect I have for Her Excellency the Ambassador, Mama Ida Min Piny from Migori, I chose to remain quiet. That was a deliberate decision,” Salah said.

“However, some things need clarity. I stand by everything I said about my last moments with Baba. Those moments were real, painful, and lived. I will respond in an interview soon.”

‘Lies’

Winnie dismissed Salah’s claims of being by her father’s side at the time of his death, calling for factual clarity.

“This is not accurate. Claims about Baba’s final moments should reflect the truth, and unfortunately, that account does not,” she said.

Her remarks have intensified public debate over Raila Odinga’s final days, with differing accounts emerging from aides, political allies, and family members.

Salah has consistently maintained that he was present from the time Odinga first fell ill until his final moments, rejecting accusations that he exaggerated his proximity to the Odinga family for sympathy or political relevance.

“I was with Baba Raila Odinga from the time he first fell ill until his final moments on earth. That is a fact. I do not say this for sympathy, relevance or political mileage; I say it because it is the truth,” he said.

He described emotionally charged scenes in which he claims to have supported Odinga through intense pain, sometimes with only one security officer present.

Private discussions

Salah clarified that the officer “was not Maurice Ogeta”, one of Odinga’s principal bodyguards.

“Moments when it was only me and one security guard present, holding Baba, trying to steady him, trying to help him through the pain. This is not a story. This is lived experience,” he said.

Salah also disclosed that he and Odinga held extensive private discussions during the period of illness, touching on personal and political matters, but he would not reveal their content out of respect for the family.

“Silence should never be mistaken for fear or falsehood,” he added.

Addressing suggestions that he sought to sideline Odinga’s immediate family, Salah firmly denied any disrespect toward Mama Ida Odinga or the former Prime Minister’s children.

“I have never claimed to replace Baba’s family nor have I ever disrespected Mama Ida or his children. Any suggestion that I insulted, sidelined, or spoke ill of them is false and malicious,” he said.

Salah said he remains open to public scrutiny and is willing to appear on any credible platform to address the matter.

“I am not afraid of scrutiny. I am ready and willing to be interviewed publicly on these matters at any time, on any credible platform. Truth does not fear examination,” he said, warning against attempts to turn him into a scapegoat in what he described as ongoing political and personal disputes within Odinga’s wider circle.