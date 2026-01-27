Oburu remains ODM’s acting leader unless ratified by NDC, Winnie Odinga says, disputes hurried move to replace Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 — Winnie Odinga insists that Oburu Odinga remains the acting party leader unless formally ratified by the party’s National Delegates Convention as she challenged recent moves within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

In a pointed statement on Citizen TV, Winnie said the hurried attempt to replace Raila Odinga did not follow established party procedures and therefore lacks legitimacy.

“Oburu remains the acting ODM party leader unless ratified by the NDC,” she said, adding that the manner in which the transition was handled was unprocedural and contrary to the party constitution.

Her remarks come amid growing internal debate within ODM following Raila Odinga’s absence from active party leadership, with competing interpretations emerging over succession and interim authority.

Winnie warned that bypassing key party organs risks undermining internal democracy and could set a dangerous precedent for governance within the party.

“ODM has clear structures and processes. Any leadership transition must respect those institutions,” she said.

The controversy has exposed simmering tensions within the party, as factions position themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Analysts say the dispute underscores broader challenges facing ODM as it navigates leadership realignment while trying to maintain unity.

ODM officials have yet to issue a formal response to Winnie’s remarks, but insiders say the matter is likely to be escalated to the party’s top decision-making organs for clarification.

The National Delegates Convention is the highest decision-making body within ODM and is mandated to ratify major leadership changes, including confirmation of party leadership.