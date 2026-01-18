Connect with us

Oburu said the party is “soldiering on with pride and strength” while intensifying grassroots mobilization to enhance its bargaining power in looming coalition talks/Oburu Odinga

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM to engage in coalition negotiations from a position of strength: Oburu

ODM party leader Oburu Odinga pledges equitable power-sharing and grassroots mobilization ahead of 2027 elections as he vows tough negotiations with UDA.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 — ODM leader Oburu Odinga has declared that the party will pursue a stronger, more equitable political arrangement, insisting that any future alliance must guarantee ODM a fair share of power.

He said the party will ensure its place in government “through the front door” rather than via informal arrangements ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Sunday in Kakamega County during the ODM Linda Ground County Tour, Oburu said the party is “soldiering on with pride and strength” while intensifying grassroots mobilization to enhance its bargaining power in looming coalition talks.

“We are moving forward with pride and we are moving forward with strength. We are increasing our membership so that when we sit at the table with others, we speak with authority,” Oburu said.

“If we are many, we will be strong; if we are few, we will be weak.”

He urged party supporters, particularly the youth, to register as ODM members and acquire national identity cards and voter cards, stressing that political power ultimately rests on numbers.

Oburu emphasized the importance of Western Kenya to ODM’s future, describing the region as a pillar of the party.

He assured residents that leaders from the region would be fully represented in any negotiations with other political parties.

“As we continue to talk, it is a must that people from Western Kenya will be at the table where negotiations take place,” he said.

Alliance talks

The ODM leader noted party had mandated him to initiate talks with other political formations, making it clear that ODM would only engage from a position of strength.

“We entered this government through the window,” Oburu remarked, referring to the current broad-based arrangement.

“But the one that is coming, we will enter through the door. We will negotiate and ensure we have more power than we currently have.”

He maintained that while the existing broad-based government arrangement is limited, ODM’s goal is full and proper representation in future administrations through a power-sharing deal that reflects the party’s national support.

“We must share power. We cannot be spectators,” he said.

Oburu’s remarks in Kakamega followed similar comments made a day earlier in Busia County, where he vowed to lead tough negotiations with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), warning that ODM would not accept a lopsided deal.

“We are the biggest party in the country, and we cannot be given peanuts,” he said in Busia. “What our people have been denied in the past must now be delivered.”

He described Busia as a stronghold of ODM, noting its leading role in party membership registration and past electoral performance, and said the county symbolizes the party’s deep grassroots roots.

‘Side shows’

Addressing internal party unity, Oburu dismissed claims that ODM was weakening, urging members involved in internal “side shows” to return to the mainstream as the party reorganizes itself.

“Once a party is built from the grassroots to the polling station, it cannot collapse,” he said.

“You have given me the authority to steer this vehicle, and I will not fear as long as the grassroots are with me.”

Oburu said ODM’s negotiation team would be inclusive and drawn from across the country to conduct what he termed “very tough negotiations” ahead of 2027.

His comments come amid indications of structured engagement between ODM and UDA, after UDA’s National Executive Committee recently mandated President William Ruto to initiate talks aimed at a possible coalition.

However, tensions persist at the grassroots, particularly in Western Kenya, where ODM leaders have accused UDA of attempting to undermine ODM structures.

ODM has insisted that the current cooperation framework remains temporary and issue-based, with no coalition or merger in place.

