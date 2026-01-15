Nyeri County Unveils Multi-Agency Committee to Tackle Drugs, Illicit Brews

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 15 – Nyeri County is intensifying its fight against alcohol and drug abuse amid growing concern over rising suicide cases, family breakdowns, and threats to learning institutions.

County Commissioner Josephat Biwott revealed that the county loses an average of 15 people to suicide every month, a trend he directly linked to alcoholism and drug abuse.

He warned that unchecked drug trafficking could cripple learning in the county’s institutions.

“Dealers have targeted our 25 learning institutions as their major markets. If we remain quiet, learning will grind to a halt,” Biwott said.

The newly formed multi-agency committee will roll out targeted public awareness campaigns and ensure sustained enforcement at the lowest administrative levels. It is also tasked with implementing a national plan to prevent the recurrence of the vice.

Governor Mutahi Kahiga highlighted recent legal reforms, including the enactment of the Nyeri County Alcoholic Control Act of 2024, saying the law will help tame unregulated alcohol consumption while protecting legitimate businesses.

“We are not fighting licensed businesses. We are fighting illicit brews and second-generation liquor that is killing our people,” Kahiga said.

The joint committee has until April 20 to fully implement the presidential directives.